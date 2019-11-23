The Scott County High School swimming and diving team suffered their first home loss in years Wednesday night, as the team fell to Lexington Catholic.
The Cardinals pulled out all the stops and had many spectacular swims, but at the end of the night it wasn't enough to best the Knights, who have been second in their region to Paul Laurence Dunbar since 2016.
In the end, Lex Cath scored 525.5 points compared to Scott County's 435.5.
Great Crossing was third with 193 points.
"Lexington Catholic is one of the best teams in the state right now. We made them show up in full force and have to work for their win. A loss at home is hard, but with the split of the high schools, expected,” SC coach Jeremy Fink said. “Our swimmers and divers should still be proud of what they did Wednesday night as this was a close meet for swimming. On another night, we might have been the ones giving Lexington Catholic an upset."
Kaleb and Kole Brannock racked up first place finishes in all their individual events. Kaleb, a senior, took first in the 200 free with a personal best time of 1:47.63 and first in the 100 back with a time of 53.33.
Kole, a sophomore, took first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.71 and first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.43. Riette Bloomfield, a senior this year, also had a strong first meet with a 1st in the 200 free with a time of 2:03.27 and tied for 1st in the 100 fly with a time of 1:00.44.
Other upperclassmen had strong finishes, including junior Andrew Batten, who took third in the 50 free (26.26) and second in the 100 free (1:05.32); junior Katie Helmond, third in the 100 back (1:14.37); senior Alex Wesley, fourth in the 100 back (1:14.56); junior Chloe Wallen, second in the 50 free (27.00) and sixth in the 100 free (1:03.39); junior Maddie Zaheri, third in the 50 free (27.12) and third in the 100 free (59.18); and senior Eli Beaven, third in the 500 free (6:04.26) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:14.59).
Scott County has many rising stars this year.
Eighth-graders Jay Wilson and Chord Coyle have both broken 30 seconds in the 50 free this season. Wilson finished third in the 100 free (1:06.35) and eighth in the 50 free (29.08). Coyle finished fifth in the 50 free (28.09) and fifth in the 500 free (7:02.47). Another eighth-grade swimmer, Baleigh Mosley, finished fourth in the 200 free (2:26.63) and fourth in the 500 free (6:31.12). Seventh-grader Lauren Cox swam fifth in the 50 free (29.22) and seventh in the 100 free (1:05.97).
The team remains optimistic about how it will fare at the remaining two home meets against Lexington Christian (Dec. 4) and Montgomery County (Jan. 8) this season.
Great start for GCHS
Great Crossing swimmers and divers celebrated school-record setting swims and dives at their first home meet.
With every race and dive is the opportunity to set a new school record for these young athletes. The meet was highlighted with personal best times from senior Luke Johnson in the 100-yard freestyle, sophomore Bram Parker in the 50 free, and eighth- grader Abigail Smith in the 100 free.
The team’s youngest swimmer, seventh-grader Ella Kaak, had a sensational night, earning first place in the 100 free with a time of 56.87 and second place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.87.
In a distance event, the 500 free, eighth-grader Becca Montgomery clinched third place.
Freshman Jack Steffen finished in third place in the 100 breaststroke.
The GC girls’ 400 freerRelay, consisting of Becca Montgomery, freshman Mary Daniel Abner, eighth-grader Lily Batten, and Kaak, completed their relay in 4:23.96 and came in third place.
“We are a young team with lots of potential,” GC swim coach Sunshine Stacy said. “We have some real rising stars on our roster.”
Diving right in
Both county dive teams started the season off on a high note.
SC star Spencer Wood led the Cardinals to victory with a score of 167.10.
Brand new seventh- grade diver, Gretchen Hamilton, held her own, scoring 120.30 (which is a personal record by 17 points) and placing fifth.
Batten led the GC girls’ team with a PR, setting a new team record of 135.82, and placing 4th. Tyler Bryan, a sophomore, led the boys and broke his own Great Crossing dive record by more than 20 points, scoring 146.85 and placing second.