The Scott County High School Swimming and Diving Team co-hosted their second home meet with Great Crossing High School against Lexington Christian Academy and Bourbon County.
Though Scott County's women's team had a win over LCA, Great Crossing, and Bourbon County, this was not enough to carry the whole team whole to a first place finish as they lost by half a point with a combined score of 206.5 points to LCA's 207 points.
The absence of a few key swimmers proved to be a bit too much for the Cardinals in this really close match-up. Nonetheless, there were plenty of top finishes for the Cardinals in both relays and individual events.
Maddie Zaheri, Alex Wesley, Anika Kuder, and Chloe Wallen finished first in the women's 200 medley relay with a time of 2:06.13. The women's 200 medley relay B team (Katie Helmond, Gretchen Hamilton, Lauren Cox, and Baleigh Mosley) also placed 3rd with a time of 2:18.18.
Grace Nicodemus joined Maddie Zaheri, Anika Kuder, and Chloe Wallen for a 1st in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:55.72. The women's 400 free relay (Grace Nicodemus, Alex Wesley, Katie Helmond, and Lauren Cox) took 3rd place in the event with a time of 4:46.54.
In the men's relays Kaleb Brannock, Larken Barnes, Nick Wilson, and Andrew Batten took 2nd in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:55.95 and 1st in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:44.96. The men's 200 free relay B team (Jay Wilson, Michael Wilson, Owen Hamilton, and Coyle Chord) delivered a 3rd place finish in the event with a time of 2:02.31. The men's 400 free relay (Michael Wilson, Jay Wilson, Julain Boggess, and Coyle Chord finished second with a time of 5:09.17.
Kaleb Brannock and Maddie Zaheri lead the team with first place individual finishes. Kaleb finished 1st in the men's 200 free (1:54.26) and 100 back (54.23). Maddie finished 1st in the 100 free (1:00.73) and 3rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.15).
Other top 3 finishers for the team included Alex Wesley (3rd in 200 IM and 3rd in 100 back), Nick Wilson (2nd in 200 IM), Larken Barnes (3rd in 200 IM, Chloe Wallen (3rd in 50 free), Anika Kuder (3rd in 50 free and 2nd in 100 fly), Andrew Batten (3rd in 50 free and 2nd in 100 free) Lauren Cox (2nd in 100 free) Grace Nicodemus (3rd in 500 free), and Jay Wilson (3rd in the 100 back).
The Great Crossing Swim and Dive Team is picking up momentum. After the swim portion of the meet was tallied, the Warhawks were in fourth place but the divers came through and scored the points necessary to clinch third.
The Women’s 200 Medley Relay, consisting of Lilly Batten, Ella Kaak, Becca Montgomery, and Noelle Eubanks, got the Warhawks started with a second place finish. Female swimmers had an impressive night with 5 top-3 awards in individual events. Batten was consistently strong throughout the evening, placing 2nd in the Women’s 200 Individual Medley.
Kaak swam phenomenally finishing 1st in both the 50 Free (time of 26.05) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:10.83). Montgomery also had a fantastic meet, finishing 3rd in the 100 Butterfly and winning the 500 Free (6:24.53).
The Women’s 400 Free Relay, also comprised of Montgomery, Eubanks, Batten, and Kaak, concluded their swims with a second place victory. It wasn’t just the women swimming hard at the meet. Great Crossing’s Jack Steffen finished in 2nd place in the Men’s 100 Breaststroke. Bram Parker, a sophomore, not only got a personal best time in the 500 free, but also came in 1st.
It was the divers’ successes that helped the Warhawks place 3rd in the meet. Female divers Lilly Batten and Emily Sullivan finished in 4th and 5th place respectively, and male diver Tyler Bryan finished 4th.
The final score of the meet was Lexington Christian Academy 207, Scott County 206.5, Great Crossing 100, Bourbon County High School 87.5, and Madison Central High School (Dive Only) 16.