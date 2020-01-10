The Scott County High School swimming and diving team won the final home meet on Wednesday against Great Crossing and Montgomery County.
SC enjoyed numerous first place individual finishes: Riette Bloomfield in the women's 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, Kaleb Brannock in the men's 200 free and 100 backstroke, Kole Brannock in the men's 200 individual medley and 100 fly, and Eli Beaven in the men's 100 breaststroke.
The women's team had several other strong showings with Jessa Zaheri finishing third in 200 free, Anika Kuder second in 200 IM and second in 100 back, Lauren Cox third in the 50 free and third in the 100 free, Gretchen Hamilton third in 1-meter diving, Maddie Zaheri second in the 100 free and second in the 100 breast, and Baleigh Mosley third in the 500 free.
Notable swims on the men's team included Beaven finishing second in the 200 free, Andrew Batten second in the 50 free and second in the 100 free, Nick Wilson third in the 50 free and second in the 100 fly, Chord Coyle third in the 100 free, Larken Barnes second in the 100 back, and Jay Wilson third in the 100 back.
Relays made the biggest difference at the end of the night.
The women's ‘A’ relay teams finished second in the 200 medley (Maddie Zaheri, Alex Wesley, Riette Bloomfield and Chloe Wallen), first in the 200 free relay (Chloe Wallen, Maddie Zaheri, Anika Kuder and Riette Bloomfield), and second in the 400 free relay (Lauren Cox, Grace Nicodemus, Alex Wesley and Anika Kuder).
Men’s relay teams finished first in the 200 medley relay (Kaleb Brannock, Eli Beaven, Kole Brannock and Andrew Batten), first in the 200 free relay (Kole Brannock, Nick Wilson, Andrew Batten and Kaleb Brannock), and first in the 400 free relay (Nick Wilson, Larken Barnes, Chord Coyle, Eli Beaven). Also, the men's 200 medley relay ‘B’ team also finished third (Jay Wilson, Larken Barnes, Michael Wilson and Chord Coyle.
The team has two more regular season meets this season: the Shelby County Winter Classic on Jan. 25 and an away meet against Woodford County on Jan. 29.
KHSAA Region 8 Championships are Feb. 7 and 8.
Great Crossing honors first senior swim class at meet
Great Crossing Warhawks Swim and Dive Team celebrated Senior Night, recognizing their five seniors: Hailey Finch, Annalee Griffith, Anna Gutierrez, Luke Johnson and Madison Sewall.
These five seniors not only celebrated their final home meet, but also personal best times. In a fast paced meet versus Scott County and Montgomery County, the Warhawks swam with heart.
Lady Warhawks had an impressive showing at the meet, scoring two-thirds of the team’s overall points.
The Girls A relay, consisting of Noelle Eubanks, Ella Kaak, Becca Montgomery and Lily Batten finished third place in the 200 medley relay and second in the 200 free Relay.
Kaak won both the 50 free and the 100 breast. The pace of the meet did not tire Montgomery, who finished third in the 100 fly and second in the 500 free.
Batten came in third place for the 200 IM and also second in the dive portion of the meet.
The 400 freestyle relay, comprised of Sewall, Griffith, Abigail Smith, and Mary Daniel Abner, finished in third place.
Male swimmers Bram Parker and Jack Steffen also had a notable night. Parker finished third place in the 200 free, dropping nearly eight seconds in the process, and second place in the 500 free. In the 100 breast, Steffen finished in second place, just 55 hundredths of a second behind first.
Tyler Bryan finished in second among divers.
The final score of the meet was Scott County 337, Montgomery County 301, and Great Crossing 183.
Despite the loss, GC coach Sunshine Stacy is not disheartened. “We have seen so many improvements from our swimmers: cleaner starts, faster turns, fewer disqualifications,” she said. “Unfortunately, some improvements don’t translate into points. I’m still overjoyed by the progress these kids are making.”
Great Crossing will travel to Woodford County for its next meet on Jan 29.