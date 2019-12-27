Heavy metal
Monty McIntyre, left, celebrated a second consecutive region championship with his Scott County High School boys’ track and field team after the meet at Frederick Douglass High School in May. McIntyre has been named the state’s coach of the year  for Class 3A.

 Kal Oakes

Scott County High School’s coach for all seasons has been deservedly recognized as one of the best in the state.

Monty McIntyre, who guided the SC boys’ track and field team to its second consecutive region title and a best-ever second-place finish at the KHSAA state meet in the spring, has been named Class 3A coach of the year by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association.

The annual awards will be presented Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in a banquet at Lexington’s Clarion Hotel.

Led by the sixth and seventh state championships  for Bryan Hudson — now pursuing both football and track and field at Virginia Tech — as well as a flurry of medal-winning performances by its relays, SC finished only nine points behind St. Xavier of Louisville in the state meet.

Prior to the back-to-back regional titles, Scott County hadn’t won that trophy since 2007, nor had it ever taken top honors in the loaded Lexington region.

McIntyre was a multi-sport athlete at SCHS before returning to his alma mater as a football and track coach.

He is the defensive coordinator for head coach Jim McKee and the SC grid program, which recently extended its streak of seasons with 10 or more wins to a dozen.

Three players on McIntyre’s starting defense — Austin Taylor, Sam Daniel and Bronson Brown — were named to the Louisville Courier-Journal all-state team.

Other KTCCCA award winners are as follows: 

High School Track and Field Athletes of the Year

Class A Girls –  Grace Turner   Monroe County

Class A Boys –   Keeton Thornsberry  Holy Cross

Class AA Girls – Valesha Watson   Paducah Tilghman

Class AA Boys –  Chris Duffy   Boyle County 

Class AAA Girls –   Sophie Galloway  Graves County

Class AAA Boys –  Langston Jackson  Henry Clay

Overall Girls Athlete of the Year -  Sophie Galloway  Graves County

Overall Boys Athlete of the Year -  Langston Jackson  Henry Clay

Track and Field Coaches of the Year

Class A Girls –     Dave Meyers     Beechwood

Class A Boys –    Lad Dillard  Holy Cross

Class AA Girls –  Terry Yeast  Mercer County

Class AA Boys – Brent Wagner  Boyle County

Class AAA Girls –  Jonathan Hawks Tates Creek

Class AAA Boys –  Monty McIntyre  Scott County

Overall Girls Coach of the Year –  Jonathan Hawks Tates Creek

Overall Boys Coach of the Year – Brent Wagner  Boyle County

High School Cross-Country Athletes of the Year

Class A Girls –    Anna Rupp   Lexington Christian

Class A Boys –   DK Schnieders  Holy Cross

Class AA Girls –  Addi Dewey  Christian Academy

Class AA Boys –  Ryan Maynard  Taylor County

Class AAA Girls – Ciara O’Shea    Madison Central

Class AAA Boys –  Conner O’Shea  Madison Central

Overall Girls Athlete of the Year –  Ciara O’Shea  Madison Central   

Overall Boys Athlete of the Year –  Conner O’Shea  Madison Central

Cross-Country Coaches of the Year

Elementary Girls –    Jeanette Dunlap   Harmony Elementary

Elementary Boys –     Molly Sensenbrenner   Goshen Elementary

Middle School Girls –  Carmen Taylor  North Oldham

Middle School Boys –  Carmen Taylor  North Oldham 

Class A Girls –   Curtis Ostot  Collegiate 

Class A Boys –    Jason Booher   Pikeville

Class AA Girls –   Zach Triplett   Scott

Class AA Boys –   Tyler Harris    Corbin

Class AAA Girls –  Kirk Thomas  Oldham County

Class AAA Boys –  Scott Holzknecht   Trinity

Overall Girls Coach of the Year – Kirk Thomas  Oldham County

Overall Boys Coach of the Year –  Tyler Harris  Corbin   

Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.

