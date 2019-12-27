Scott County High School’s coach for all seasons has been deservedly recognized as one of the best in the state.
Monty McIntyre, who guided the SC boys’ track and field team to its second consecutive region title and a best-ever second-place finish at the KHSAA state meet in the spring, has been named Class 3A coach of the year by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association.
The annual awards will be presented Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in a banquet at Lexington’s Clarion Hotel.
Led by the sixth and seventh state championships for Bryan Hudson — now pursuing both football and track and field at Virginia Tech — as well as a flurry of medal-winning performances by its relays, SC finished only nine points behind St. Xavier of Louisville in the state meet.
Prior to the back-to-back regional titles, Scott County hadn’t won that trophy since 2007, nor had it ever taken top honors in the loaded Lexington region.
McIntyre was a multi-sport athlete at SCHS before returning to his alma mater as a football and track coach.
He is the defensive coordinator for head coach Jim McKee and the SC grid program, which recently extended its streak of seasons with 10 or more wins to a dozen.
Three players on McIntyre’s starting defense — Austin Taylor, Sam Daniel and Bronson Brown — were named to the Louisville Courier-Journal all-state team.
Other KTCCCA award winners are as follows:
High School Track and Field Athletes of the Year
Class A Girls – Grace Turner Monroe County
Class A Boys – Keeton Thornsberry Holy Cross
Class AA Girls – Valesha Watson Paducah Tilghman
Class AA Boys – Chris Duffy Boyle County
Class AAA Girls – Sophie Galloway Graves County
Class AAA Boys – Langston Jackson Henry Clay
Overall Girls Athlete of the Year - Sophie Galloway Graves County
Overall Boys Athlete of the Year - Langston Jackson Henry Clay
Track and Field Coaches of the Year
Class A Girls – Dave Meyers Beechwood
Class A Boys – Lad Dillard Holy Cross
Class AA Girls – Terry Yeast Mercer County
Class AA Boys – Brent Wagner Boyle County
Class AAA Girls – Jonathan Hawks Tates Creek
Class AAA Boys – Monty McIntyre Scott County
Overall Girls Coach of the Year – Jonathan Hawks Tates Creek
Overall Boys Coach of the Year – Brent Wagner Boyle County
High School Cross-Country Athletes of the Year
Class A Girls – Anna Rupp Lexington Christian
Class A Boys – DK Schnieders Holy Cross
Class AA Girls – Addi Dewey Christian Academy
Class AA Boys – Ryan Maynard Taylor County
Class AAA Girls – Ciara O’Shea Madison Central
Class AAA Boys – Conner O’Shea Madison Central
Overall Girls Athlete of the Year – Ciara O’Shea Madison Central
Overall Boys Athlete of the Year – Conner O’Shea Madison Central
Cross-Country Coaches of the Year
Elementary Girls – Jeanette Dunlap Harmony Elementary
Elementary Boys – Molly Sensenbrenner Goshen Elementary
Middle School Girls – Carmen Taylor North Oldham
Middle School Boys – Carmen Taylor North Oldham
Class A Girls – Curtis Ostot Collegiate
Class A Boys – Jason Booher Pikeville
Class AA Girls – Zach Triplett Scott
Class AA Boys – Tyler Harris Corbin
Class AAA Girls – Kirk Thomas Oldham County
Class AAA Boys – Scott Holzknecht Trinity
Overall Girls Coach of the Year – Kirk Thomas Oldham County
Overall Boys Coach of the Year – Tyler Harris Corbin
