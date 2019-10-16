Scott County volleyball proved this season it won’t do either of two things when it faces cross-city rival Great Crossing.
The Lady Cards aren’t at all awestruck by the Lady Warhawks’ top-25 ranking in the state, and they will never, ever quit.
Two months after pushing GC to the brink in a four-set scrap to open the season, SC fought GC to the wire in every set Monday night before the visiting ‘Hawks pulled away to snag the sequel and secure the season sweep, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.
GC (18-11) already has wrapped up the No. 1 seed in next week’s 41st District tournament and closes out the regular-season schedule with visits to Paul Laurence Dunbar and Lexington Catholic. SC (10-18) hosts its senior night Thursday, when it will settle the No. 3 spot in the 42nd District field against Frederick Douglass.
Winners of the opening set when the teams first Aug. 23, Scott County showed the same grit from the opening tip.
SC put away four consecutive points to lead 6-2 in the opening game and still nursed a two-point cushion, 18-16, when Alora Wilson closed out a long rally to fully ignite Great Crossing’s comeback.
An ace by lone senior Taylor Carwile put the Lady Warhawks in front, and four consecutive points finished the set. Annie Pearson’s block produced game point, and a save by Grace Brooker set up Ryann Thomas’ kill for the winner.
Great Crossing went on an 8-0 run after Scott County lurked within a point early in the second set. Pearson, Thomas and Reagan McLean put away points in that sequence. Scott County wouldn’t budge, rallying all the way from a 14-5 deficit to 23-19. Brooker and Marley Staats dropped the hammer on back-to-back points to slam the door for GC.
Again it was the Lady Cards charging from the gate with a 6-3 lead in the third game, but a spike from Jasmine Koonce pulled the Lady Warhawks level at 7-all.
Koonce and McLean did most of the damage during a run that stretched the lead to 18-12. After one final rally from SC, Wilson buried the clincher.
Scott County will honor three seniors — Emilee VanZandt, Keegan Christopher and Jessica McClain — prior to Thursday’s match.
It has been a building season for SC, with most veteran players from last year’s 24-win team opting for the new school, but the Lady Cards have shown oodles of energy after an 0-5 start.
Signature wins have included 11th Region triumphs over Madison Central, Lexington Catholic and Franklin County, as well as a 42nd District victory over Sayre.
SC also pushed Madison Southern to five sets and won a pair of matches at the high-profile Bluegrass Invitational.
Top performers for Scott County have included junior Samanatha McClanahan, the player with the most varsity experience, along with sophomore Emily Rose, freshman Emily Sue Watts, and eighth-grader Grace Gindling.
The Lady Cards were swept by top-five Henry Clay on Tuesday night. SC’s match with Douglass is key to both teams’ playoff hopes: The winner avoids the quarterfinal round and won’t have to face Henry Clay in the semifinals, which is where region berths are determined.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.