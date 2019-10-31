Great Crossing was ousted from the 11th Region volleyball playoffs Monday night, but the Lady Warhawks aren't going anywhere.
Fueled by a raucous student section outfitted in pink, GC fought bravely against Frederick Douglass in a quarterfinal match that featured more twists and turns than a bluegrass country road.
Two potential points to force a fifth set went by the wayside, and the Broncos stretched that game-ending streak to put away the Warhawks, 26-24, for a 3-1 win.
GC gave away an eight-point lead in the opening game, falling 20-25 before pulling even with an impressive 25-11 stanza. Douglass gained the advantage with a narrow, 25-22 triumph in a back-and-forth third set.
“About as close as you can play a match. About as good as it gets,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “If I was up in the stands, I'd be walking out of here feeling pretty good about what I just saw, absolutely.”
Only one senior, Taylor Carwile, suited up for Great Crossing, which finished its inaugural season with a sterling record of 21 wins and 13 losses (six of those in an out-of-state tournament) and a 41st District championship.
The region was an uphill climb, with perennial powers Henry Clay and Paul Laurence Dunbar ultimately reaching the title match.
Douglass won a furious four-setter at GC during the regular season, and the rematch was a near carbon copy with long rallies, emotional runs, tireless digs and resounding kills from both sides.
As for what might have been, Great Crossing jumped out to a 6-1 lead on Morgan Caba's serve in the fourth set. Frederick Douglass took a ride on the shoulders of Lauren Reynolds, Morgan Dodd and Laeney Young to get back in it, taking its first lead at 12-11.
A series of stuffs from Ryann Thomas leveled the score at 18. Grace Brooker sandwiched two bombs around an ace and a kill by Reynolds to keep it 21-all.
Reagan McLean's rip gave Great Crossing the lead, and a block from Jasmine Koonce put the Warhawks in position to close out the game before a long serve flipped the script.
“We made mistakes when the game was on the line. They're plays that we've made all season, and they're kids that I trust to make those plays 10 times out of 10,” Ivetic said. “I wouldn't do anything different. I trust those kids 100 percent, no matter what. I know it didn't go our way today, but I've got a lot of faith in these kids. They played awesome.”
Mattie Quigley's block pulled Douglass even at 24, and an ace from Peyton Hollon gave the Broncos a match point that didn't go to waste.
Frederick Douglass, a team with only two seniors in its own right, dropped a 3-1 decision to PLD in the semifinals.
“They played great. They're awesome kids, and they're not going anywhere, either,” Ivetic said. “That's a really young team. We're going to see a lot of them. I'm sure. This 11th Region is pretty dang good.”
Slow starts have plagued GC all season, so perhaps the Warhawks didn't know how to function when they notched a 9-1 lead out of the gate in set one.
FD quickly erased that edge, although three kills by Marley Staats either reclaimed the GC lead or pulled the Warhawks into a tie.
Brooker and Alora Wilson each had notable put-aways down the stretch, but it wasn't enough to stop the Douglass train.
GC took the second-set lead for good at 9-8 on a McLean block. With the fired-up “Kettle” splitting eardrums on Douglass’ side of the gym, the Broncos were powerless to reverse the trend.
“Those kids were loud,” Ivetic said. “They were invested all the way through. You couldn't ask for a better home game than that.”
A no-look tip to the back line by Annie Pearson punctuated a 6-0 run. Caba's serve and McLean's power at net delivered an even stronger surge to put that game out of reach.
McLean's smash and Brooker's block cut GC's third-set deficit to 22-23 before kills by Quigley and Hollon slammed the door.
“I'm really going to miss this group of kids the way that it is. There's a lot of heart. There's a lot of fight,” Ivetic said. “You can tell just by looking around at the tears and the hugs, these kids love each other, and no score can change that. No won-lost record can put a price on that. “
Along with a boys' soccer program that also won a regional title, two girls' golfers who reached the state meet, a girls' cross country team that qualified for KHSAAs, and a resilient football squad that notched its initial win last weekend, volleyball was instrumental in growing the Great Crossing athletic brand this fall.
“I know they don't feel great about it right now, but in 10 years, they might remember the loss, but they're not going to remember any of the scores or what happened or how the game ended. They're going to remember all this time that they spent together.
“They put us on the map this year. They defined the program. These are the pioneers. We're going to get a poster and put it up the wall somewhere. That's going to live in this school forever, and this legacy is going to go on long after any of us are still here. It feels good.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.