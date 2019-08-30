It was easy for Great Crossing volleyball to fret about what might have been Thursday night, until the Warhawks dug a little deeper into the county's history against Henry Clay.
Almost five full calendar years had passed since a county team took so much as a set from the Blue Devils, currently ranked No. 5 in the state.
Battling back for a victory in the third game and nearly pushing the showdown to a deciding fifth set in a 3-1 loss (25-12, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20) will serve as one-to-grow-on and a source of pride, for now.
“I think everybody really wanted it,” GC sophomore Grace Brooker said. “We didn't want to lose in front of our home crowd here. I think everyone reached down and pulled something up.”
Previously undefeated in four matches this season, Great Crossing hadn't been tested by anyone on Henry Clay's level.
It took a while for the Warhawks to fight through the nerves, but by night's end there was no mistaking that they belonged on the same court.
“We just found our grit a little bit, found what we needed to do and ran with it,” junior Annie Pearson said. “Last year (at Scott County) we always played as a team, but this year we're all super excited to play the big teams.”
The tide turned with a series of heavy hits by sophomore Jasmine Koonce midway through the third game.
Henry Clay (2-2) couldn't dig the second of her back-to-blocks, giving GC a 10-9 edge. Another smash by Koonce, set up by a save from Morgan Caba, broke the next tie.
“Jasmine had some big blocks, some big kills, really stepped up in that third set,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “I'm so proud of her, to see that finally come to the surface on a big stage like this against a really good team.”
Another block from Koonce capped a run of three consecutive points off Caba's serve to make it 17-14. The Blue Devils twice erased a three-point deficit and took a 21-20 lead before another brilliant finish from Koonce to the back right corner took it back. Reagan McLean buried the final three Warhawk points of the set, capped by a resounding smash.
Tireless defensive work, even when there wasn't any tangible gratification on the scoreboard, set the tone for the comeback. Caba, Taylor Carwile, Kirsytnn Yarber, Ryann Thomas and McLean all took on their share of floor burns to keep points alive.
“They were running into walls, running into the bleachers. Just the courage from those kids on plays like that,” Ivetic said. “We spend a lot of time working hard on playing all the way through the point. Regardless of how everything else happens, that's one of the things you can control is your effort.”
Henry Clay jumped out to leads of 4-0 and 10-5 in the fourth game, but Pearson's precise sets and Koonce and McLean's strength at net were crucial in cutting it to 21-20 before the Devils escaped.
Great Crossing has dropped the first set in three of its five matches, and a troublesome 10-1 start continued that trend.
The second set was better, but Henry Clay rattled off six straight points after a spike from McLean cut the gap to 8-7.
“In the later sets we showed the hard work and determination,” Brooker said. “I think this program can go far. I was a little nervous, but I was excited to play them, excited to see the outcome.”
GC gets a week to rest before it looks to go 2-0 in the 41st District, at home against Frankfort.
Henry Clay hadn't dropped a game to a rival from Georgetown since SC earned that measure of success on Sept. 18, 2014.
“It's a little bit different than in the past, which when Henry Clay came to your gym it was, “OK, we're just going to lose in three and be done.' This team refuses to believe it,” Ivetic said. “They don't think any team can walk in this gym and beat them, and that kind of mental attitude and toughness is something special.
“We're really very much on the rise. We know there's always going to be growing pains early in the season. I'm glad we're getting to play some tough competition at the start, to kind of see what we're made of.”
In other local action Thursday, Scott County fell at home in three sets to Woodford County, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.
