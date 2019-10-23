LEXINGTON — When you've grown by leaps and bounds since mid-July, the way a young, unheralded Scott County High School volleyball progressed this season, October arrives too quickly for everybody's taste.
SC entered Monday night's 42nd District quarterfinals with one overriding objective: To put more coins in that carnival ride and keep it churning forward at least one more day. That passion produced a four-set win over like-minded Sayre, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, at Bryan Station High School.
“I think in the end we fought a little harder,” Lady Cards' junior Samantha McClanahan said. “We gave it our all. We really wanted to move on and keep playing this season. It's too soon to be over. I feel like everyone agrees that it shouldn't be over yet.”
The win came with a dubious reward. Scott County (11-19) earned a semifinal date Tuesday against top-seeded Henry Clay, which the Lady Cards ultimately lost in straight sets, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12.
It was the second showdown in eight nights against the Blue Devils, who are ranked No. 8 in the state and have won nine consecutive district titles, including seven in their current division.
“They're outstanding. We played them a couple days ago, and gosh, they're good,” SC coach Joe LaMagno said. “But I'm like, 'Hey, this is our chance to get better.' When you face an outstanding outside hitter like that and you get a touch, that's kind of a win. She got the point, but it's kind of a win, and the next time if you (return it), it's even better.”
Henry Clay (21-15) sealed a berth in next week's 11th Region tournament and ended SC's season with the result. Scott County's last trip to regions came in 2015.
Three different coaches have led the program in the past four years, and the opening of Great Crossing this past summer left McClanahan as one of the few experienced Lady Cards on the court.
Emily Rose (sophomore), Emily Sue Watts (freshman) and Grace Gindling (eighth-grader) were instrumental at net in the win over Sayre (21-15), frequently finishing on-point sets from McClanahan.
“We definitely continued to improve, I think, working as a team and bonding,” McClanahan said. “When we came in, none of us had really ever worked together before, and I think we've really pulled together. We're working as a whole now.”
Leads of more than two or three points for either side were few and fleeting in an even match-up with the Lady Spartans.
Riese Leahy served out the final three points of the opening set for SC. McClanahan set up Jessica McClain, one of only three Lady Cardinal seniors, to earn game point. Watts put away the clincher.
The second set was a whirlpool of momentum swings. Scott County led 18-17 on a put-away by McClain and 23-22 after a kill by Gindling before Sayre snagged the final three points.
“It seemed like both teams went back and forth, had momentum, and really hurt themselves at times,” LaMagno said. “We had three plays in a row where we dug a ball up and would have gotten a kill, but we hit the net. Both teams made those kind of mental mistakes, and we were just lucky enough to not make those mistakes at the end.”
Set three was SC's easiest of the evening, thanks in part to a block and a kill on consecutive points by Gindling that furnished an early 8-4 lead. Watts and Colby Conley supplied the thunder at net to put that margin at its 12-5 park.
Sayre averted two late set points, but Watts sandwiched a pair of kills around that sequence to close it out.
Scott County's 14-7 lead shrank to 16-15 in the fourth before kills by Rose, Gindling, McClanahan and eighth-grader Riley Ellison staved off additional Spartan rallies.
“A couple times I noticed on a play that I felt was easy with communication, we didn't say a word to each other. We were trying telepathy,” LaMagno said of his message during a time-out after Sayre sliced the margin to a single point. “I said, 'No, you've got to speak it.' And they pulled it together, which is good.”
Scott County stormed back from an 0-5 start in the first two weeks of the season, Prior to the semifinal loss to Henry Clay, the Lady Cards had split their previous dozen matches.
“From where we started to right now, I think we've gotten better,” LaMagno said. “We have a long way to go to compete with Henry Clay and Tates Creek and all those big-time teams, but hopefully we'll get there.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.