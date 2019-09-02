After a series of impressive efforts to start the season without a win to show for it, the Scott County High School volleyball found that a weekend trip to the Bluegrass Invitational in Lexington was just what the doctor ordered.
SC pushed Cooper to a third and deciding set in Friday’s opener before falling to its fifth consecutive defeat, but the Lady Cards rebounded with a three-set victory over Rockcastle County, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11, in the nightcap at Lafayette.
That carried over into Saturday and a straight-set win, 25-17, 25-23 over Wayne County.
How close were the Cards to a weekend sweep? They took the opening set from Cooper, 25-22, and went shot-for-shot in 27-25 second game before dropping the tiebreaker, 15-11.
Scott County has played several 11th Region rivals tough, including a showdown with Great Crossing in which it won the opening game.
Two juniors, Samantha McClanahan and Riese Leahy, are the returning SC players with varsity experience from last season. The Cardinals also have three seniors, Keegan Christopher, Jessica McClain and Emilee Van Zandt.
Other juniors on the varsity squad are Colby Conley, Darian Fitzpatick and Trenyce Kenney. Emily Rose has been an impact player as a sophomore, with heavy contributions from freshmen Makenzie Peters, Emily Sue Watts, Hannah Osborne and Jayla Harris. Eighth-graders Riley Ellison and Grace Gindling round out the roster.
SC is at Madison Central on Tuesday and hosts Madison Southern the following night.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.