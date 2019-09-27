Other than the social and educational benefits, trips such as the one Great Crossing volleyball made to Chicago last week are designed to demystify games against higher-ranked, in-state opponents.
After a brief hiccup Wednesday night in a four-set loss at home against Frederick Douglass, that strategy worked to perfection Thursday in a thrilling, five-set road victory at Bryan Station.
The No. 24 Lady Warhawks rallied from an opening-game loss – as they have five times this season – to topple the No. 15 Defenders, 20-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-7, 15-8.
Jasmine Koonce killed the game-winning point in the fourth set before Alora Wilson closed out the fifth for GC, now 10-2 in Kentucky after dropping a deceiving six of seven in head coach Adam Ivetic’s native Illinois.
“We played five of the top 12 teams in the state,” Ivetic said. “They’re built like us, but bigger. All those teams, it was like looking in one of those fun house mirrors where everybody’s just a little bit more stretched out.”
Grace Brooker buried back-to-back points to rally GC from an early 32 deficit and give the Lady Warhawks the lead for good in the deciding set at Bryan Station. Reagan McLean kept up the momentum with a block to begin an 8-3 run at the finish.
It was a far cry from a frustrating 3-1 loss (26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23) to Douglass one night earlier GC dug itself a big hole in the match and fell into a similar 18-10 deficit before its rally fell short in the deciding game.
“I think we came in ready for it. We didn’t start as we expected to, and we couldn’t find the momentum that we normally have,” McLean said. “We made too many errors. If we could have cleaned that up in the first set, it would have been better.”
Ryann Thomas’ cross-court smash gave GC a 9-8 lead in the second set at Bryan Station and prevented history from repeating itself.
Tidy service from Kirstynn Yarber provided many key points to help the Lady Warhawks pull even, and three more aces by varsity newcomer Teagan Feezor put GC back on track in the fourth set.
Thomas and Brooker, undoubtedly strengthened by last week’s step up in competition, keyed the comeback at the net along with McLean.
“We played competition that made us better, even if we didn’t win that many,” McLean said. “We just had fun together. All the teams had a few players that are committed. We pretty much stayed with every team. We didn’t get destroyed.”
Great Crossing faced another ranked rival, No. 14 Cooper in Friday night’s Kentucky Challenge at Tates Creek.
It’s was one of five matches for the Lady Warhawks at the showcase event that continues Saturday. Combined with the Chicago tour, it will complete a stretch in which they played 15 contests in 11 days.
Crazy schedule or not, GC will walk away prepared for the district and hopefully region tournaments that lie ahead.
“Up there they have Freshman A, Freshman B, Sophomore, JV and varsity teams,” Ivetic said of the Windy City. “They’re playing seniors across the board and I’m looking at my sophomores going, ‘We’re a good team.’ It’s hard to compete with that kind of experience, but they kept battling. It was a lot of fun and a good experience for them.”