FRANKFORT — Twenty wins and a trip to the regional tournament are two typical lines on the preseason checklist for most high school volleyball teams.
Even though Great Crossing is technically a first-year outfit, those goals didn't seem out of place, given many Lady Warhawks' multiple years of prior varsity experience at Scott County.
An undefeated regular season in the 41st District lived up to those expectations, and No. 1 GC left no doubt Tuesday with a 3-0 playoff semifinal sweep (25-14, 25-8, 25-18) of No. 4 Frankfort.
“I don't believe any of these kids, even my seniors, have been to regions, so there's a lot to be excited about,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said.
No small matter before that: A chance to match what the boys' soccer team accomplished two weeks ago by taking home a title in year one.
GC (20-12 overall, 7-0 district) took on Western Hills (24-11, 5-2) for the district championship Wednesday night at Franklin County. The match, incomplete at press time, gave the winner one of the four No. 1 seeds and a presumed first-round advantage in next week's regional.
“We're going for the win,” Ivetic said. “Anything less and we're going to be disappointed. We went 6-0 on the season, and we want the sweep.”
The Lady Warhawks opened the semifinal with what has become almost their clockwork sputtering start before kicking into gear.
In this case, it didn't faze Ivetic, who wanted GC to get in a mild workout after two relative breezes against Frankfort (10-19, 0-7) during the season. The Panthers produced double-digit points in only two of six prior sets.
Great Crossing never enjoyed its first lead until Reagan McLean's second kill in a short span made it 7-6.
“Missing five serves in the first 10 points, usually not ideal, but our kids came out focused and ready to play right away,” Ivetic said. “I talked to them about using it as an opportunity to get some reps and really work on certain stuff, so I wasn't too frustrated.”
Grace Brooker put away another point at net to win service for the Warhawks, and McLean didn't relinquish it until after a run of six straight points that included a pair of aces. Jasmine Koonce earned a kill wit h the aid of a fortuitous bounce off the top of the nylon for a 20-11 lead.
Bianca Ward set up a nifty drop shot by McLean, who stuffed the next one in more resounding fashion. Frankfort blocked Alora Wilson's bid for the game-winner, but Annie Pearson calmly found a seam with a no-look redirection to close it out.
Ivetic spread the wealth, increasing what was a nine or 10-player rotation at the start of the season to give 15 an early tourney taste.
“We've been working out some of our younger kids,” Ivetic said. “One of our freshmen, Ellie Eckerle, got in there and got her first varsity kill. Camryn Lookadoo got in there and got her first varsity ace. Katelyn Wells and Bianca Ward have been with us for a month or two now and played great as always.”
Another relatively new face, sophomore setter Teagan Feezor, started the second set with an ace to launch a sensational run of seven consecutive points.
Marley Staats spiked home two during that opening flourish. Feezor set up a smash by McLean shortly thereafter to make it 9-3.
“She's been going it for us on the JV level all year long,” Ivetic said of Feezor. “Her serve is strong. Her hands are good. She plays good defense. It's really nice to have somebody like that come off the bench. She's an energetic kid who brings a lot to the team.”
McLean continued the second-set theme with five consecutive aces in one stretch. She also served as a last line of defense, putting Eckerle and Grace Brooker in position for a series of winners above the twine.
Scrappy Frankport fought back in the third set to lead 15-12 before Brooker's cross-court smash courtesy of Pearson started a 13-2 finishing kick. A block by Staats and big serve by Feezor tied it before Staats and Koonce combined for a block that took the lead for keeps.
Another back-line save by McLean closed out a run of eight in a row and turned all thoughts to the title match.
“We're going to blast it on social media,” Ivetic said. “We saw what kind of turnout the soccer team had, and we're hoping for the same thing for us.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.