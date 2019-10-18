Straight-set results capped the regular season for county volleyball teams Thursday and left them at opposite ends of the spectrum as the district playoffs unfold next week.
Scott County dropped a 3-0 decision to Frederick Douglass (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) on its senior night honoring Keegan Christopher, Jessica McClain and Emilee VanZandt.
Third place in the 42nd District was at stake, a significant reward for the Broncos, as they advanced directly to the semifinals on Tuesday.
By finishing fourth, the Lady Cardinals (10-18 overall, 1-3 district) are forced into a quarterfinal clash against No. 5 Sayre (20-13, 0-4) on Monday night. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bryan Station High School.
The winner of that rematch — SC picked up a hard-fought, 3-1 victory over Sayre on Oct. 2 — will take on top-seeded Henry Clay (17-15. 4-0), which has won its district title every year since 2010.
Great Crossing capped its playoff preparations with trips to Lexington on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ranked No. 24 in the state coaches' poll, the Lady Warhawks gave No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar a push before falling in four sets, 26-24, 25-10, 16-25, 25-16.
GC (19-12 overall, 6-0 41st District) bounced back with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-12) win at Lexington Catholic.
That sets up a district semifinal clash as the top seed early next week against No. 4 Frankfort (10-18, 0-6), date and time to be announced. Both regular-season meetings were 3-0 sweeps, with the Panthers held to single-digit points in four of the six sets.
Western Hills (23-11, 4-2) and Franklin County (13-21, 2-4) are on the other side of the bracket. Semifinal winners advance to the 11th Region tournament the week of Oct. 28.
SC was the last county team to reach regions, making it to the semifinals in 2015.
