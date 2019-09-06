Five-set high school volleyball matches are a rarity. Scott County finds itself in about one or two per year and hasn't won one that went the distance since 2016.
Picking up that marathon win can be exhilarating, and coming out on the short side equally agonizing, but SC tried to frame Wednesday's 3-2 home loss to Madison Southern as a sign of how far its program — almost devoid of experienced varsity players — has evolved in less than a month.
“Both teams hustled,” SC coach Joe LaMagno said. “Both teams played hard. Their big players made plays when they needed to, and mine did. It just came down, to me, to one bounce.”
Two or three bounces, actually, if you counted each of the amazing digs by Madison Southern (9-1) that denied would-be kills by Emily Rose and prevented Scott County (3-8) from extending the match.
The Eagles staved off match point by winning the final three markers to escape town with a 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 16-14 victory.
Closer than even that makes it sound, the battle raged for more than two hours, ending at 10:15 p.m. on a school night.
“We're getting there. We're trying to turn the corner,” LaMagno said. “The corner for us is just a little bit longer than some, but once we get there, we'll be fine.”
Set up craftily by the team's most experienced player, junior Samantha McClanahan, young power hitters Rose, Jessica McClain and Emily Sue Watts were phenomenal in the fifth set as the Lady Cards erased deficits of 5-1 and 10-6.
McClanahan had an apparent block overruled — the fickle bounce her coach noted — with the score tied at 14.
Madison Southern's defensive wizardry on the next point denied Scott County what would have been its fourth win in six nights after an 0-5 start to the season.
SC prevailed twice in a tournament at Lafayette and kept the ball aloft with a road triumph Tuesday at Madison Central.
“We got a little confidence. We faced some stiff competition, and I think it kind of carried over,” LaMagno said. “You get used to playing bigger, better teams. Our schedule is super tough.”
LaMagno, a longtime instructor with Lexington United Volleyball, is SC's third different coach in as many seasons.
Continuity and experience went by the wayside with the split of the school district this year, but the Lady Cards are rebuilding their reputation with a scrappy attitude that is starting to serve them well.
“We're super young. I have two eighth-graders on the team. We had a bunch of kids come out, but most of them were underclassmen,” LaMagno said. “They're starting to come around. They're getting more confident and get a better understanding of what I expect from them. Once we buy into that, we'll be golden.”
Scott County platys in the Woodford County tournament this weekend. Its next home match is Thursday against Lexington Catholic.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.