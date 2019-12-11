With the presence of a second high school in the county for the first time since 1970s, the optimistic view was that most sports — especially basketball, football, baseball and softball — had a strong enough tradition and talent base to keep feeding both Scott County and Great Crossing.
As for wrestling, a relative upstart activity in the area, the jury was out on whether the numbers in the development system would add up to two healthy programs.
If the first week of the season is any indication, the ancient sport will be just fine in Georgetown going forward.
Twenty-seven different wrestlers registered at least one victory Saturday, and SC and GC each went 4-1 in dual meet action.
Scott County earned close victories over McCreary Central, 42-40, and Bryan Station, 42-36, in the comfort of home at its annual Big Brother Duals.
The Cards also breezed to victories over Lafayette, 60-12, and Nelson County, 60-18, and absorbed its lone loss in a tight 42-33 verdict against Central Hardin,
Great Crossing enjoyed similar production in the Tomahawk Duals at Madison Central.
The Warhawks’ toughest triumph was a 42-36 decision over Anderson County. GC also cruised to wins over Spencer County (54-22), Taylor County (60-12) and West Carter (60-24).
Rowdy Benner (113 pounds) and Gus Roberts (126) of Great Crossing and Eli Camp (120) and Cayden Graham (145) all went 5-0 on the day.
Chase Little (220/285) and Caleb Wittry (160/170) padded the GC performance with four victories apiece.
Nolan Yost (145), Richard Shakomandula (152), Logan Meyer (170) and Tyler Bramel (195) each emerged on the plus side for the Warhawks with three victories.
Joining the parade with two wins for GC were Trent Cano (106), Malachi Young (138), Hunter Hager (182) and Jake Long (220).
Jackson Cotner (138) and Dillion Adams (152) each had their arms raised in victory, as well.
Great Crossing improved to 5-2 in its inaugural season on the heels of a Thursday night split of a triangular meet in Ohio.
Hot on Camp and Graham’s heels in the win column for Scott County were Jack Hauke (160), James Arnold (182) and Clay Cobuluis (220) with four victories each.
Jacob Stanley (126), Lucas Saunier (132) and Frank Chisley (152) wrapped up the event as three-time winners.
Noah Huff (138), Kaden McConnaughhay (170), Michael Fields (195) and Joshua Brown (285) twice came out on top for Scott County. Aiden Butler (113) also celebrated a victory.
Scott County will travel to Franklin County High School for the Frankfort Duals this Saturday, while Great Crossing makes the trip to Mount Sterling for the Montgomery County Duals.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.