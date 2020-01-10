Great Crossing High School wrestling enjoyed its most prolific performance to date Saturday at the Conner Invitational.
The Warhawks finished third place as a team in the large meet, with GC individual competitors bringing home medals from up and down the weight class ladder.
GC’s most diminutive grapplers enjoyed the largest windfall.
Trent Cano (106) and Rowdy Benner (113) were crowned champions in their respective divisions at the all-day affair.
Also reaching the championship round and picking up second-place finishes were Gus Roberts (126), Caleb Wittry (160) and Chase Little (220).
Third place on the day was Clayton Shaddix (120, while heavyweight Tre Combs finished fourth.
Great Crossing continued its busy slate Wednesday with a triangular meet on the road against Boyle County and Oldham County.
GC earned a split, defeating Boyle, 54-30, and dropping a 57-22 decision to Oldham.
Cano, Shaddix, Roberts and Wittry all produced pins against Boyle County. Nolan Yost and Malachi Young finished their opponents, as well.
Combs, Little and Tyler Bramel all added forfeit victories to the final total.
Shaddix and Yost scored pins to provide a boost against Oldham County. Roberts and Young were relentless while earning technical falls.
Scott County shines in Lawrenceburg meet
Also on Saturday, the Scott County High School wrestling team placed four individual competitors on the podium at the Anderson County Bearcat Invitational.
Tops for the Cardinals was Eli Camp, who reached the 120-pound final before finishing second to Robert Nardelli of Madison Central.
Aiden Butler (106) was third place on the day, defeating Davont Butler of Franklin County in his final match.
Cayden Graham (145) and James Arnold (182) each finished fourth for Scott County which took 10th as a team out of 16 schools.
GC and SC met in their first-ever Battle of the Birds on Friday night. Look for results next week in the News-Graphic.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.