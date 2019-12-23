Cayden Graham of Scott County wrestling finished an impressive second in the 145-pound class at the Lafayette Five-Star General Classic, held Saturday.
Graham, who entered the day with a perfect 15-0 mark on the season, reached the championship match before setttling for the silver medal.
SC also received fifth-place performances from Frank Chisley (152) and James Arnold (182) on its way to a ninth-place finish out of 25 teams in the all-day event.
LaRue County won the title with 236.5 points in a close battle with Trinity at 219.
Madison Central (173.5) took third, followed by Lafayette (157), Woodford County (150), North Hardin (124), Male (95.5), Franklin County (89) and SC (81.5).
Scott County went 22-18 in indiviual matches on the day, including 15 victories by pin.
Both county teams competed the previous Saturday in dual-meet showcases.
Scott County won two of its five head-to-head battles at the Frankfort Duals, defeating Western Hills, 42-24, and West Jessamine, 48-6. The Cardinals fell just shy of finishing on the plus side for the day, dropping a narrow 39-36 decision to Spencer County. SC also fell to Fairdale, 53-27, and Frederick Douglass, 48-40.
Graham and Jack Hauke (160) each pinned two opponents on their way to a 5-0 day.
Lucas Saunier (132) was a four-time winner for the Cardinals, while Eli Camp (120), Noah Huff (138), Arnold and Michael Fields (195) each scored three victories.
Chisley and Jacob Stanley (126) both capped the day with a pair of wins.
Great Crossing put up a fight before dropping all four of its decisions at the Montgomery County Duals.
Lafayette edged GC, 42-41, in the closest confrontation. GC also tussled with Tates Creek before the Commodores escaped with a 42-31 win.
In other action, Great Crossing took a 51-24 loss from Harrison County and a 54-26 defeat against the host Indians.
Gus Roberts (126) and Malachi Young (138) each were a perfect 4-0 on the day. Roberts registered three pins and a major decision, while Young combined two falls with a technical fall and a major decision. Rowdy Benner (113) and Tre Combs (285) each scored three wins at opposite ends of the scale. Trent Cano (106), Caleb Wittry (160) and Chase Little (220) each picked up a pair of wins, while Tyler Bramel (195) had his hand raised once.
Wrestlers from both SC and GC are scheduled to compete in the Woodford County Invitational this weekend.
