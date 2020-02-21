Clayton Shaddix became the first podium finisher in Great Crossing High School history at the KHSAA wrestling championship last Friday and Saturday, finishing eighth in the 106-pound division at Kentucky Horse Park.
Shaddix won three of his seven matches on the busy weekend, beginning with a 17-2 technical fall over Nathaniel Goff of Bullitt East. He stayed in the championship bracket with a 13-3 major decision against Leland Reeves of Taylor County.
Spencer Moore of Walton-Verona pinned Shaddix at 1:19 in the quarterfinals, but the Warhawk worked his way back with a 10-7 decision against Mason Orth of Campbell County.
That led to a hard-fought, 6-3 decision loss to Aiden Zinser of Scott High. In the seventh-place match, Amari Hardin of John Hardin edged Shaddix, 5-4.
Three other Great Crossing wrestlers qualified for state.
Rowdy Benner went 2-2 in the 113-pound ranks.
The regional champion's wins were a pin of Eh Keh John of Male and a major decision over Andres Quintana of Owensboro.
Gus Roberts won three times before being eliminated at 126. He pinned Omega Kim of Iroquois in just over a minute before pounding out decision wins over Chris Begley of Madison Southern, 3-2, and Glenn Mayes of Union County, 4-0.
In his only match at 132, Malachi Young was pinned by Calloway County's Keaton Elliott.
Scott County's highlight came from Cayden Graham, who shut out Elijah Phan of Male, 3-0, at 145. Carson Deckard of Oldgham County eliminated Graham in the second consolation round.
Great Crossing finished 48th of 92 teams in the meet with 19.5 points. Scott County earned four points and tied for 69th. Union County rolled to the title with 299 points to runner-up Christian County's 200.5.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.