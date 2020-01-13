The inaugural head-to-head wrestling match between Great Crossing and Scott County high schools couldn’t have been any closer. No, really. That isn’t hyperbole, just simple fact.
With the scoreboard at GCHS knotted at the conclusion of the hard-fought “Battle of the Birds,” the schools went several notches down the tie-break ladder to determine who would earn the historic bragging rights.
Fewer forfeits gave GC that edge, 43-42, on Friday night. GC also defeated Henry Clay in the tri-meet, while SC lost to the Blue Devils by a slim margin of two points.
GC rallied after six consecutive victories between 145 and 195 pounds gave SC a decided edge. Cayden Graham, Frank Chisley, Jack Hauke and Kaden McConnaughhay all had pins to fuel that stretch. James Arnold then picked up a forfeit win before Austin Kincaid earned another quick fall for the Cards.
Chase Little (220) had a forfeit win prior to a pin by Tre Combs (285) to fuel the Warhawks.
Aiden Butler earned SC’s final victory at 106 points before GC’s finishing flourish. Clayton Shaddix had his arm raised via forfeit before first-round pins by Rowdy Benner and Gus Roberts secured the tie — and ultimately the win — for the first-year program.
Malachi Young and Andrew Eaker started Great Crossing with a pair of wins.
GC’s margin over Henry Clay was a healthy 54-27. Roberts, Young, Eaker, Caleb Wittry, Logan Meyer, Little, Combs, Shaddix and Benner were victorious for the Warhawks against the Blue Devils.
