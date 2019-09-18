Scott County boys’ golf continued its late-season surge in conference play Monday with a 162-192 win over Western Hills at Cherry Blossom Golf Club.
Ethan Flanders was medalist with an even-par 36. Alex Bennett tightened the Cards’ grip on the team victory with 37.
Wyatt Holbrook (43) and Kyle VanValkenburg (46) completed the scoring for Scott County, while Blake Ford carded a 51.
Jackson Whitaker paced the Wolverines with a 42.
It was the fourth consecutive CKBC win for Scott County after three losses to start the season.
The Cards will play Saturday in the conference tournament at Woodford Club in Versailles.
GC volleyball wins in four
Great Crossing volleyball’s season-long trend of first-set struggles continued Monday evening, but the Warhawks stormed back for a 3-1 district victory at Franklin County.
Final scores after the Flyers’ slim 25-23 edge in the opening game were a convincing 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 sequence.
GC (8-1 overall, 4-0 district) is in Chicago for four days of competition that began Wednesday evening.
Lady Warhawks tripped up in girls’ soccer at Lafayette
Great Crossing’s girls’ soccer growing pains against Lexington opponents continued Monday in a 7-0 loss at Lafayette.
Layla Confides and Fiona Farrer scored two goals apiece for the Lady Generals (7-4-1).
It was a 1-0 game until the final minute of the first half.
GC (3-7) attempted to lock up the No. 2 seed in the 41st District when they hosted Frankfort on Wednesday. The game was incomplete at press time.
