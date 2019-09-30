Wins have been hard to come by for a hungry but young Scott County boys’ soccer team this season.
So with time running out Saturday evening, Andrew Hopkins and Jacob Bange weren’t about to waste an opportunity.
Hopkins cashed in Bange’s corner kick with 1:27 remaining and vaulted SC to a 1-0 victory at East Jessamine.
Logan Jean made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (2-12), who host the final home game of the season against Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys’ soccer: Warhawks settle for stalemate with Eagles
On the positive side, Great Crossing extended its unbeaten streak to three games and its string of shutout minutes to more than 200 on Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Warhawks (8-2-3), they couldn’t find the net, either, and took away a 0-0 draw with Lexington Christian Academy.
“We were the better team for the most part and weren’t creative enough in the attacking third,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said.
Isaac Sullivan registered his fifth shutout in goal for the Warhawks, who will face Franklin County at Capitol View Park in Frankfort on Tuesday night with the No. 1 seed in next week’s 41st District playoffs on the line.
Both teams are 2-0 in district play.
GC’s senior night is Thursday against Shelby County to wrap up the regular season.
“We hope to get a lot of people out to honor those 14 guys,” Maxwell said. “The hard part for me is only 11 of them can start.”
Volleyball: Great Crossing topples No. 14 Cooper in Ky. Challenge
For the second time in as many nights, No. 24 Great Crossing took down a team ranked in the top 15 of the state coaches’ poll on Friday.
GC rallied for a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Cooper (15-25, 25-23, 25-22) in the opening game of the Kentucky Challenge tournament in Lexington.
Two kills and an ace by Reagan McLean and game-clinching kills by Ryann Thomas and Alora Wilson rallied GC from a three-point deficit late in the second stanza against Cooper.
It was the sixth time this season the Lady Warhawks came back from a loss in the opening set to win a match. They accomplished the same feat in a win over No. 15 Bryan Station the previous night.
Great Crossing won another 2-1 Friday night thriller over Washington County, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, to put itself in Saturday’s gold bracket for the championship rounds of the tournament.
That didn’t work out as planned with losses to No. 13 McCracken County, South Warren and Holy Cross Covington, but a top-eight finish marked a successful end to a grueling stretch of 15 matches in 11 days.
GC (13-11) hosts George Rogers Clark on Tuesday and travels to Frankfort for a district match Thursday.
Girls’ soccer: Scott County rallies for draw against Madison Central
It wasn’t a win, but Scott County girls’ soccer salvaged a badly needed tie at home Saturday afternoon against Madison Central, 1-1, on a second-half strike by Meagan Wilkinson.
Daelyn Morrison notched the assist for SC (5-7-4), which snapped a three-game losing skid.
Emily Harbison was phenomenal with 15 saves to stymie Central (8-5-1).
The Lady Cards wrap up the regular season Wednesday at home against East Jessamine with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.