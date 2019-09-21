Scott County’s Eduardo Flores rifled home a penalty kick midway through the second half Thursday night, but Frederick Douglass answered quickly to put away a 4-1 42nd District boys’ soccer win in Lexington.
Innocent Lumona had a hat trick for the Broncos (9-4 overall, 1-1 district).
Scott County, which dropped to 2-10 on the season with its second defeat in as many district games, travels to Frankfort on Tuesday.
GC golf sets new mark: Great Crossing boys’ golf smashed its school record for nine holes with a team score of 155, topping Western Hills in the regular-season finale at Juniper Hill Golf Course in Frankfort.
The Warhawks had several personal bests, with three players breaking 40. Grant Cambron was medalist with 37, followed by Landon Bergman and Jacob Caudill each at 39.
Connor Smith shot 40 and Ian VanSteenbergh 43 to round out the roster.
Lady Warhawks face tough competition in Chicago: Great Crossing volleyball dropped to 8-4 on the season with losses Wednesday and Thursday to Chicago-area teams Lincoln Way East, Plainfield and DeKalb,
Four of the seven sets were settled by four or fewer points. GC wraps up its trip with a tournament on Saturday.