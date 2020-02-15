Scott County elementary and middle schools shot in their divisional NASP Region 7 tournaments, while the high school squads enjoyed continued success on the travel circuit this past weekend.
The Region 7 Elementary tournaments were held in Lawrenceburg at Anderson County High School. Seven of Scott County's eight elementary school teams participated.
Eastern Elementary took fourth place with 2,780, followed by Anne Mason fifth with 2,711. Northern claimed seventh, shooting 2,612.
Ninth was Stamping Ground with 2,561, followed by Southern in 12th (2,272), Lemons Mill 13th (2,235) and Creekside 17th (1680).
Scott County archers claimed several individual spots, including the top overall Region 7 Elementary archer Daphne Clasby of Eastern, with a solid 270.
Chase Calloway of Eastern took fifth overall and fourth among boys with 251. Madilynn Dyer, also from Eastern, claimed seventh overall and third in the girls’ division.
Also leading their teams were Cole Brandenbury (247) and Macy Williams (240) from Anne Mason, Sophia Prater (240) and Brody Long (221) from Northern, Haleigh Riddle (246) and Lawsen Brandenburg (239) from Stamping Ground, Xavier Brown (225) and Carmen Aceredo (203) from Southern, Sam Castle ( 224) and Bailey Holcomb (222) from Lemons Mill, and Brianna Webb (212) and Hudson Rodgers (180) from Creekside.
Scott County Middle scored top honors in the county with 3,199, good for fourth place, in its meet at Woodford County, which held a slim four-point advantage in the race for third. Royal Spring claimed the sixth spot with 3,162, in front of Georgetown Middle's 11th place finish at 3,005.
Individual leaders were Scott County’s Braeden Gaines (285), third boy and fourth overall, and Aubrey Roark (277).
Amelia Castle (275) and Brayden Smith (267) led Royal Spring, while Liam Wilkerson (270) and Kamorah Tillman (265) topped the list for Georgetown.
The NASP Region 7 high school tournament is this weekend, and both schools tuned up in fine fashion.
Great Crossing shot at St. Patrick School in Louisville, taking top honors in the Region 6-heavy high school division. The Warhawks shot a season high 3,336, led by Tom Tudor (283) and Evelyn Johnson (282).
Scott County logged a few more miles, accepting an invitation from Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana.
The Indiana state qualifier had no bearing on Scott County's Kentucky placement or ranking, but the Cards came back across the river with the number one high school division team award, as well as five or the top six individual high school spots.
Sky Denham's 291 led the girls, followed by Jada Behr's 288 and Darien Fitzpatrick at 282. Lucas Kinzer's 291, with a perfect score of 150 from 10 meters, led the boys, with Ehren Dolan's 276 good for third.
Western Hills in Frankfort hosts the high school region shoot. Most county elementary and middle school teams will be in town at Lemons Mill for the Scott County Elementary Schools Invitational.