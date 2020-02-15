Scott County senior forward Malea Williams was named Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches player of the year for Region 11 and a finalist for Kentucky Lions Eye Association Miss Basketball Friday morning.
Williams averages 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game for Scott County, which carried a 14-game winning streak into Friday night’s game at Great Crossing.
Heavily recruited with more than a dozen scholarship offers from major Division I schools, the 6-foot-4 Williams entered the weekend 10 rebounds shy of 1,000 for her career. She already has exceeded 1,000 points.
SC had two solid candidates for the award, which is limited to seniors. Morgan DeFoor is on pace to finish her career with more than 2,500 points.
Maaliya Owens won the honor for Scott County in 2019.
Miss Basketball will be presented in April.
