The Central Kentucky Junior Olympic Archers recently competed in USA Archery’s Summer Outdoors Virtual Tournament series. The final compilation of scores resulted in the local team finishing as runner-ups in this national tournament.
USA Archery’s virtual tournament series has the slogan “Shoot Locally, Compete Nationally.” USA Archery clubs nationwide hold local tournaments, then club scores are tabulated, and sent to USA Archery who compiles the scores. Central Kentucky Junior Olympic Archers placed second nationally behind a club from Reno, Nevada, 1,150 points to 1,130 points. Central Kentucky also had many archers placing first through third in individual and divisional team rounds.
The team’s head coach, Ed McKinney, attributes the club’s success this summer to the hard work and commitment of the archers and from the strong community support from participating groups such as the Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation and New Haven Homes. The Central Kentucky archery team currently has 27 archers ranging from from the ages of 9 years old through adult.
Team personnel include Aidan Stone, Ashley Turner, Mackenzie Madden, Elena Hopper, Leah Griffin-Small, Jack Southworth, Adam Curran, Andrea Thompson, Anna Meadows, Natalie Duncan, Roman Carpenter, McKenna Harrington, Kaitlyn Duncan, Santana Cortes, Bryan Craft, Joaquin Trevino, Makaio Salazar, Tyler Haynes, Skyler Denham, Colton Pennell, Corwin Clark, and coaches Ed McKinney, Charles Thompson, Tim Shepard and Jenny McKinney.