Scott County High School boys’ golf finished an impressive fourth out of 20 schools at the Eagle Trace Invitational in Morehead this past Saturday.
The Cardinals’ total of 319 was its second-best tournament score of the season.
Ethan “Smoke” Flanders placed the primary building block of that number with a career best, 1-under par 71.
He tied for fourth place out of 130 golfers.
Other Cardinal scores wereAlex Bennett with 81, Blake Ford at 83, Kyle VanValkenburg (84) and Liam Spurlock (93).
Caden Less (92) and Wyatt Holbrook (94) also participated in the tournament as individuals.
Two days earlier, Scott County traveled to Shelbyville Country Club for a match with Collins. The Titans topped the Cards, 168 to 181.
Flanders was overall medalist with a 40, backed up by Bennett’s outstanding 42.
Holbrook had a 49, Less 50 and VanValkenburg 52 to complete the card.
SC hosted Franklin County in a conference battle Wednesday afternoon. It was not complete at press time.
The first head-to-head “Battle of the Birds” is now a week away. Scott County and Great Crossing will have their showdown at Cherry Blossom on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Easterling adds more wins to strong summer schedule
Madison Easterling, 11, of Georgetown, finished her summer golf season with a flourish.
At the subregional (state level) Drive, Chip and Putt competition, Maddie finished third overall.
She came home with a first place for chipping and second for drives with an overall score of 124.
Easterling also competed in the Kentucky Junior PGA fall championship and won her division in the event.
Another road win for SCHS volleyball
In addition, she has also been awarded Kentucky junior PGA tour, championship series Player of the Year for her category.
Scott County High School picked up its third win in five days Tuesday, defeating Madison Central, 3-1, on the road in Richmond. SC split the first two sets, 25-20 and 13-25, before putting away the Indians, 25-12 and 25-17.
GMS sweeps McNabb, stays perfect
Georgetown Middle School football swept McNabb last Thursday to remain undefeated in conference play.Georgetown seventh grade won a tight one, 14- 6.
Mulatu Davis scored first for the Buffaloes.
QB Carsen Penn threw a short pass to Jacob Johnson that went 40 yards thanks to a devasting crack block by WR Juju Hill to get the second score for the Buffaloes.
Outside linebacker Michael Pettigrew made an outstanding tackle with four seconds on the clock and McNabb was inside the 5-yard line, looking to tie the game.
The eighth-grade game wasn't as close, a 40-8 win for GMS.
It was a shutout until the 1:45 mark of the fourth quarter. It was also a scoring fest, as many Buffaloes contributed to the attack.
QB Vince Dawson threw two touchdown passes, one to wideout Dalton Smith and the other to tight end Isaac Taylor.
Dawson also ran in a two-point conversion.
The three starting backs, Isaiah Johnson, Jaylen Warren and Jason Staggs, all added to the onslaught.
Bryce Hamon and Jeremiah Godfrey were outstanding on defense.
Best start since '09 for Tigers' men's soccer
For the second time in four games, Georgetown College men's soccer shut a team out. For the fourth time this season the Tigers (4-0) scored at least six goals.
GC needed more time than in its first three games, but when Logan Sparks scored the first of his two goals in the 23rd minute the flood gates opened. The home team handed visiting Trinity Christian College at 6-0 loss Monday afternoon.
"Today was a big win against a very good Trinity team," said GC coach Brent Chase. "We knew that if we were going to have a chance at winning, then we would all have to do it together.
"I continue to be encouraged by these young men as we focus on improving a little bit every day."
Eight different guys had goals or assists, while defensively Jacob Roberts was stellar between the pipes and his line in front of him also made several brilliant plays to keep TCC scoreless.
Luca Zellman started the icing goals with a beautiful passing shot of a bang-bang transition play. Kegan Settle sent it ahead to Noel Roman who slide it across for Zellman and the finish.
Tyler Mapri got into the scoring when Lucas Cadiz set him up in the 37th minute. It remained 3-0 at the break.
Seba Bocaz Canales assisted Roman and Sparks on the next two goals, helping to stymie the Trolls (1-2) thoughts of rallying back in the final 45 minutes. He then scored the final goal off an assist by Micheal Devlin.
This is the best start since 2009. GC went 3-0-1 in the first four games that season.
Georgetown volleyball nets MSC loss to Thomas More
Georgetown College volleyball opened Mid-South Conference play on the road in a battle against new league opponent Thomas More University.
The Saints (6-0) had not lost a match all season and home field advantage definitely helped to get the team off to a fast start. TMU scored the first six points, held off a Tiger (3-7) rally, and rolled in three, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22.
Georgetown's best set was the final of the match. The team led several times, but a late push from the home team ended the possibility of extending the match to a fourth and hopefully a fifth set.
"Slow start in set one, never got a footing in set two, but came out fighting in set three," said GC coach Felicia Pace. "I was very impressed with the performance from Erica Lee. She came in and took control of the floor.
"Samantha Lincoln still commands the back court on defense. The talent is there; we just need to find our rhythm to obtain better results."
The Tigers will get four more opportunities to work on chemistry and rhythm this weekend at the Music City Invitational. Friday's matches will be neutral site games with Huntington University and Loyola University. Saturday will be another set of neutral site battles with RV Milligan College and University of Northwestern Ohio.