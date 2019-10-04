Scott County boys’ soccer matched its largest scoring output of the season in a 4-1 win Thursday evening at Sayre.
SC (4-13 overall, 1-3 district) will face Sayre again at 8 p.m. Monday in the 42nd District quarterfinals on Frederick Douglass’ turf. The winner draws Henry Clay in the next round.
Eduardo Flores scored on a free kick to put the Cards on the board.
Scott County made it 2-0 when Harrison Siegel earned a free kick. Hunter Flynt placed it into the box to set up a strong header into the net by Nick Sparks.
Sayre scored to make it 2-1 before SC put it away with a pair of goals in the final 12 minutes.
Elijah Tarter forced a mistake by the Sayre defense and opened the door for Andrew Hopkins’ well-placed rip to the far post.
Joe Siler, the Cards’ lone senior, applied the exclamation point when he took a ball into the box on the left side and cut back for a right-footed shot and goal.
Logan Jean had several key saves among his eight to preserve the victory.
VOLLEYBALL: Great Crossing volleyball, ranked No. 24 in the state, moved to 4-0 in the 41st District on Thursday night with a convincing 25-7, 25-8, 25-7 road sweep at Frankfort.
GC (15-11) is now one win away from clinching the top seed in the district playoffs.
CROSS COUNTRY: Great Crossing boys’ cross country finished eighth while the girls’ ran ninth in last Saturday’s Williamstown Invitational.
Kaiden Johnson led the Warhawk boys in 15th place with a time of 18:38.7. Amanda Deo (38th, 25:21.4) topped the pack for the Lady Warhawks.
This week’s race is the Greater Louisville Classic.