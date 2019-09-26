Tuesday night volleyball action featured another impressive, straight-sets win by Great Crossing and continued improvement from Scott County against a tough 42nd District opponent.
GC made a triumphant return from last week’s trip to Chicago with a convincing 25-7, 25-13, 25-15 victory at Harrison County.
The Warhawks improved to 9-1 against in-state competition. They stayed busy with a home match Wednesday against Frederick Douglass (incomplete at press time) before traveling to Bryan Station on Thursday.
SC improved at every checkpoint at home against Bryan Station. After dropping the first two games, 25-15, 25-16, the Lady Cards pushed the final set to the limit in a 26-24 Defenders’ victory. Scott County’s JV and freshman teams picked up wins earlier in the evening.
Tough trail for soccer
Close, shutout losses were the rule on the road early this week for the local teams.
Scott County girls played their closest match against Henry Clay in many years but fell 1-0 Monday. The Blue Devils scored their only goal on a header off a corner kick.
Frankfort topped the SC boys, 3-0, in a Tuesday tilt at Capitol View Park.
Great Crossing girls made two trips south on Interstate 75 and dropped a pair of 2-0 verdicts to Madison Central and Sayre.
SCMS football sweeps Elkhorn
Scott County Middle School football teams both improved to 7-0 on the season with wins last Thursday night.
The Cardinals swept Elkhorn, 8-6 and 22-6, in seventh and eighth-grade action, respectively.
SC’s seventh-grade team clinched the regular season conference championship thanks to an opening-drive touchdown by Clayton “Honey Badger” Shaddix from 10 yards out. Ali Hamdiyah scored the conversion.
Hamdiyah’s running and blocking from an inspired offensive line keyed the 60-yard drive,
The game was close, but SCMS’ defense ruled the day, led by linebacker Shaddix and hard-hitting Jaimen Caba.
“Two good teams battling. It was a fantastic game, SC coach Jeff Watts said. “Our kids simply wouldn’t quit. They were going to win no matter what. I am very proud of this group and look forward to next week versus Royal Spring.”
Boom Fryman scored all three Cardinal touchdowns in the eighth-grade matchup and also supplied a PAT along with Kason Colbert.
Fryman scored on runs of 50, 12 and 38 yards.
“The offensive line was outstanding against the best D-line we have seen,” Watts said.
Rylan Dykes and Colbert led the bend-don’t-break defense. Dykes had a fumble recovery. Fryman picked off a pass.
“Rylan can’t be blocked. He is everywhere,” Watts said. “If he gets a hand on the ball carrier, it is always a tackle.
“Our kids just kept playing football,” Watts added. “I am as proud as I could be about the focus on the game by our kids. That was the difference in the game.”
