Within the first week of its inaugural girls’ soccer season, Great Crossing lost to teams from Lexington and Winchester by matching, painful 10-1 scores.
The regularly scheduled campaign closed Monday night with a 4-0 loss to another 859 opponent, Frederick Douglass, that showed just how far GC has progressed.
Great Crossing (4-11, 2-1) fared best against its 41st District rivals. The Lady Warhawks will face one of them, Western Hills, at 6 p.m. Monday in Frankfort. The winner of that district semifinal advances to the 11th Region tournament.
“We’ve gotten a lot better,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “The frustrating thing is I still see the potential that we can reach, and we’re not there yet.”
Kylee Morgan, Megan Whitehouse, Emily Coke and Haley Buckman scored for Frederick Douglass (11-7). Shelby Smith, who has averaged 26 saves per game in a sensational sophomore season, was close to that pace while keeping the Broncos within striking distance for most of the night.
Two of Douglass’ goals were the result of GC letting up in anticipation of an offside call that never came.
Madisyn Dodge had the best scoring looks against the Lady Broncos’ Terin Chrisco, who notched her first varsity shutout.
“I think it should have been 2-2. We missed two opportunities in front of the net,” Brown said. “We’re trying to shore up our defense, but that doesn’t mean we want to take our eye off getting good offense. Once we settled down and started possessing the ball, we looked good. We’ve just got to keep putting it together consistently, and that’s the thing with youth. Consistency is tough.”
VOLLEYBALL: Great Crossing volleyball honored lone senior Taylor Carwile while Scott County held its annual “pink-out” and fundraiser for breast cancer awareness on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warhawks gave Carwile a moment to remember by pulling her from the all-important libero position in the backcourt and letting the 5-foot-2 emotional leader play in the land of giants at net during the third set of a 25-13, 25-7, 25-26 sweep of George Rogers Clark.
SC’s bid for a second consecutive win to start the week was thwarted in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar.
SC played a district match at Sayre on Wednesday evening.
BOYS’ SOCCER: Three different goal scorers and three different netminders led Lafayette to a 3-0 boys’ soccer win at Scott County on Tuesday.
Alexander D’Angelo had a goal and two assists to squelch the Cards, who fell to 3-13.
