Lady Cards earn road sweep at Harrison County
Scott County volleyball continued its resurgence Tuesday evening with a straight-sets win at Harrison County.
The 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 victory marked the first three-game sweep of the season for the Lady Cards (6-11), who have split their past dozen matches after an 0-5 start.
SC went 2-3 over the weekend in the annual Woodford County tournament. Wins were over Ludlow (25-11, 25-12) and Montgomery County (25-23, 25-19).
Two of the defeats went the maximum, best-of-three distance, including a 19-25, 25-18, 15-8 decision against the host Yellow Jackets. Scott County also dropped a hard-fought, 25-19, 19-25, 15-8 match to Marion County.
North Bullitt defeated SC by a final of 25-13, 25-19.
SC wil host Lexington Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Students are admitted free. The theme of the night is to raise awareness for juvenile diabetes.
SC boys’ golf wins at Anderson County
Led by Ethan Flanders’ torrid 35, Scott County boys’ golf picked up a 157-162 conference win Tuesday over Anderson County at Wild Turkey Trace.
Alex Bennett, the Cards’ low scorer in two weekend events, stayed red-hot with a 38.
Kyle VanValkenburg (41) and Wyatt Holbrook (43) completed the SC scoring. Blake Ford added a 47 to the effort.
Colby Martin of Anderson County was low medalist with a 34.
SC hosts two key events over the remainder of the week. The Cards play their “Battle of the Birds” against Great Crossing at 5 p.m. Thursday and the Scott County Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday. Both events are at Cherry Blossom.