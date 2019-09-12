Jean's on
Buy Now

Logan Jean continues to step up in the Scott County goal. Gage Bowling, right, and Nick Sparks provided plenty of help on this shot Tuesday by Lexington Catholic.

 Kal Oakes
Against all odds, fighting against opponents with triple the number of players in their programs, Scott County boys’ soccer continues to put up a remarkable fight for 20, 40 and 60 minutes at a time.
Lexington Catholic pulled away over the full distance Tuesday evening for a 6-0 win at SCHS, but it took five second-half goals to produce that margin.
Though six different players scored for the Knights (5-2), an early strike by Zac Lowe, set up by Bennette Kim, was Catholic’s only noise in the first half.
Several sensational saves by Logan Jean and tireless hustle in the defensive third by Gage Bowling, Nick Sparks and others kept the Cards’ upset hopes afloat.
Lexington Catholic simply flaunted too much firepower and depth in the record-shattering September heat.
Brutus Clay collected a goal and an assist to lead the balanced attack. 
Logan Absher, Catesby Clay, Ryan Fields and Santiago Peralta also found the net for the Knights.
Bigabo Jackson and Wilson Hourigan also picked up assists for the visiting side.
Scott County overcame a concerning moment midway through the first half when Jean, a junior who has been sensational against a heavy onslaught of shots this year, stayed down for a minute after a collision while making a save.
Josh Adams changed jerseys to become the emergency keeper and made two stops to keep the margin at 1-0 before Jean returned to the game. Both Cards received a well-deserved hand from the fans.
Scott County (0-7) has played at least two teams in the top 15 of the Maher rankings, Tates Creek and Lexington Catholic, to date.
The Cards are No. 76 in that same computer assessment.
A tournament Thursday to Saturday at Madison Central should give the Cardinals a prime chance to get into the win column.
They are scheduled to face Southwestern and Holy Cross Covington, with other games possible in the round-robin format.
Their next home game is Tuesday, a 42nd District clash against Bryan Station.
 
Lady Cards earn road sweep at Harrison County
Scott County volleyball continued its resurgence Tuesday evening with a straight-sets win at Harrison County.
The 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 victory marked the first three-game sweep of the season for the Lady Cards (6-11), who have split their past dozen matches after an 0-5 start.
SC went 2-3 over the weekend in the annual Woodford County  tournament. Wins were over Ludlow (25-11, 25-12) and Montgomery County (25-23, 25-19).
Two of the defeats went the maximum, best-of-three distance, including a 19-25, 25-18, 15-8 decision against the host Yellow Jackets. Scott County also dropped a hard-fought, 25-19, 19-25, 15-8 match to Marion County.
North Bullitt defeated SC by a final of 25-13, 25-19.
SC wil host Lexington Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Students are admitted free. The theme of the night is to raise awareness for juvenile diabetes.
 
SC boys’ golf wins at Anderson County
Led by Ethan Flanders’ torrid 35, Scott County boys’ golf picked up a 157-162 conference win Tuesday over Anderson County at Wild Turkey Trace.
Alex Bennett, the Cards’ low scorer in two weekend events, stayed red-hot with a 38.
Kyle VanValkenburg (41) and Wyatt Holbrook (43) completed the SC scoring. Blake Ford added a 47 to the effort.
Colby Martin of Anderson County was low medalist with a 34.
SC hosts two key events over the remainder of the week. The Cards play their “Battle of the Birds” against Great Crossing at 5 p.m. Thursday and the Scott County Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday. Both events are at Cherry Blossom.
 
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.

Tags

Recommended for you