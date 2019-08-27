Rylea Marcum added to her lengthy list of accolades, and her Great Crossing girls’ golf team closed the gap on one of its region rivals in Saturday’s Kentucky Invitational Tournament.
Marcum was low medalist with 2-under 69 in the event, played at Lakewood Golf Course in Russell Springs.
GCHS finished as runner-up and only two shots behind defending state champion Lexington Christian Academy, which had enjoyed a double-digit margin at some earlier tournaments this summer.
Grace Lawler (83), Lauren Lusby (84) and Emma Spencer (86) played steady golf to back up Marcum’s red number.
Marcum’s sister, Whitlea, rounded out the lineup with 113.
Scott County and Great Crossing boys played Saturday at the Laurel Oaks Classic in Mason County.
The Cardinals (327) had the edge with an eighth-place finish in the closely packed field of two dozen teams. Great Crossing checked in with 355. Sayre won the tournament.
Career-best 18-hole scores by Blake Ford (83) and Liam Spurlock (89) bolstered SC. Ethan Flanders’ 77 and Alex Bennett’s 78 led the Cardinals’ flight. Caden Less carded 100.
Grant Cambron topped GC with 82. Landon Bergman (86), Jacob Caudill (91) and Ian VanSteenburgh (96) also scored. Ashton Cochran (97) completed the card.
