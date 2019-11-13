Michael Moreno’s career at Eastern Kentucky University is off to a sensational start.
Scott County’s three-time all-state performer and 2019 Mr. Basketball finalist produced a double-double in his third collegiate game Tuesday night.
Moreno notched 10 points and 13 rebounds. He was one of eight Colonels who scored in double figures as EKU exploded past Ohio Chillicothe, 129-43, on Tuesday night at McBrayer Arena.
That performance came on the heels of a team-high 14 points last Friday in EKU’s 91-49 loss to the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
He went 4-for-7 from beyond the 3-point line in the contest, which was broadcast on SEC Network.
Sophomore Jomaru Brown led all scorers in the OhioChillicothe game with 22 points. He added four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Senior Ty Taylor knocked down six three-pointers to finish with 20 points, to go along with five assists, five steals and three boards.
Making his first start as a Colonel, junior Russhard Cruickshank poured in 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from deep. He also led Eastern with six assists and six steals.
Sophomore Tre King (14), senior Lachlan Anderson (13), freshman Tariq Balogun (13), junior Cameron Carmical (10) and Moreno all tallied double figures, as well.
Six of Moreno’s rebounds were on the offensive glass.
Hayden Mink paced Ohio-Chillicothe with 12 points.
EKU (2-1) forced Ohio Chillicothe into 37 turnovers and converted those turnovers into 57 points.
The Colonels shot 40 percent from deep (18-of-45) and 85 percent (17-of-20) from the stripe.
Moreno signed with EKU and fellow Scott County native A.W. Hamilton after a lengthy and competitive recruiting process that saw the 6-foot-7 forward receive roughly 20 NCAA Division I offers.
He scored more than 2,000 points and topped 1,000 rebounds in an SCHS career that saw the Cards win three consecutive 11th Region championships. Twice, Moreno’s teams reached the final of the KHSAA Sweet 16, also played at Rupp.
EKU returns to action on Friday night when the Colonels host in-state rival Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. at McBrayer Arena.