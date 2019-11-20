Being able to test your own gaudy record against the undefeated, top-ranked reigning national champions is a big deal, and teams paying fall semester visits to venerable Davis-Reid Alumni Gym are treating it as such.
Quality opponents have found ways to slug it out with Georgetown College for a half, or perhaps a little longer. Indiana University Southeast followed in the footsteps of Washington Adventist and Vanguard as no pushover Tuesday night.
The Tigers just keep raining 3-pointers, throwing down dunks and running you ragged, however, as the Grenadiers learned to their chagrin in GC's high-octane, 111-90 victory.
Few motors in the black-and-orange machine run stronger than Chris Coffey’s. The 6-foot-7 senior dazzled an opponent loaded with neighbors from his native Louisville with 31 points and 18 rebounds.
Kyran Jones continued the phenomenal start to his freshman season by joining Coffey in the double-double realm with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Georgetown's customary shooting stars were spot on. Jake Ohmer and Nico Clareth went a combined 7-for-12 from 3-point range on their way to 19 and 18 points, respectively.
The Tigers were 11-from-20 from beyond the arc and shot 55 percent overall.
Ejlay Cowherd coupled 13 points with eight rebounds to round out the leaders of an efficient performance for Georgetown, which snapped a modest four-game run without hitting the century mark.
David Burton topped previously undefeated IU Southeast (3-1) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Tamaje Blackwell added 18, Jocobi Hendricks 14 and Jared Osborne 12 for the Grenadiers. Osborne also dished out a team-high five assists.
GC weathered five lead changes and four ties in the first half, and IU Southeast lurked within four, 73-69, at the 12:27 mark of the second. The Grenadiers also were adept from long range, draining 15 of their 36 3-point tries.
The Tigers turned up the heat with a 38-14 binge to put it away.
An early flourish gave Georgetown some needed breathing room. Ohmer's 3-pointer keyed a 5-0 start. Cowherd's basket chalked up an 11-4 lead at 15:57 of the first half.
Hendricks hit back-to-back threes to pull IU Southeast even for the first time at 17. Cowherd immediately answered with a bomb.
IU Southeast snagged its initial lead, 23-22, on Osborne's traditional 3-point play with 10:36 to go. Georgetown grabbed the next six points, fueled by a patented Clareth hot streak with a two and a three in succession. Hugo Mbumba added a free throw.
Back stormed the Grenadiers with seven points in succession. Burton's 3-pointer tied the game once again before Anthony Wales Jr. did the go-ahead honors.
Clareth clustered two more jumpers — one inside the arc, one beyond — to restore the Georgetown advantage at 33-32.
Burton knotted it with a trifecta. Clareth buried another in reply.
Ohmer continued the blistering pace with a 3-pointer courtesy of Cowherd by way of Jones' steal to make it 52-44 with less than a minute to play.
IU Southeast wisely called a 30-second timeout and delivered the final two baskets, a Rogers deuce and an Osborne triple, to pull within three, 52-49, as the teams went to intermission.
Georgetown didn't allow it to get any closer. Coffey collected six points during an 11-1 push to a 73-59 cushion with 14:53 remaining in the game.
The next 10 points went IU Southeast's way, capped by consecutive threes from Blackwell and Hendricks, to make it a contest once more.
It was the Grenadiers' last stand. Cowherd and Ohmer knocked down 3-pointers in a 26-second span to bring back the double-digit lead.
That was the beginning of a 15-3 escape, featuring five more from Clareth, including his final 3-pointer.
Coffey put the Tigers in triple digits with 3:43 left. That was the centerpiece of a 16-0 tear to close it out. Cowherd started it with a three. Puoch Puoch provided another.
The 31 points were one shy of a career best for Coffey, who averaged double-digit points and rebounds as a junior while leading the Tigers to their third national title in school history.
Georgetown will wrap up the bulk of the non-conference schedule with two home games in three days, starting Saturday at 4 p.m. against Ohio University-Eastern.
Kentucky Christian comes to town Monday before an 11-day Thanksgiving recess.
The Tigers tip off the Mid-South Conference schedule, also at Davis-Reid, on Thursday, Dec. 5 against No 16 Cumberlands. IU Southeast entered Tuesday's game with a season-opening win over the Patriots to its credit.
GC is 22-2 all-time in its series against IU Southeast, which dates back to the 1975-76 season.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.