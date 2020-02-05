Offense was celebrated Tuesday night at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, in the form of a score that resembled an NBA game, and yet another milestone for a men’s basketball program that makes them seem mundane.
NAIA No. 1 and reigning national champion Georgetown College routed NCCAA non-conference visitor Oakland City University, 145-108, and saw senior Jacob Conway of Lincoln County score the 1,000th point of his career.
GC (22-0) won its 32nd consecutive game dating back to last season’s title run.
The Mighty Oaks came to play against the Tigers and made it interesting for a while.
However, Puoch Puoch earned a second-chance bucket for the game's fourth tie, starting a 30-2 run to help the Tigers check out.
Rade Kukobat, a recent addition after transferring from NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois, led GC with a game and new career-high 40 points.
Kukobat was 17-of-25 from the field with four threes and also chipped in with eight rebounds.
Conway blistered the nets in the first minute of the second half, cashing in 10 quick points and making him the 55th Tiger to surpass 1,000.
Nine of those players have hit the mark since coach Chris Briggs took over the program nine years ago.
Conway’s run started with a three off a pass from Eljay Cowherd and book-ended the same way. The senior finished with 19 points.
Cowherd played floor general to perfection, tying his own in-game record of 16 assists. Georgetown finished with 36 total. He got a rare double-double, adding 10 rebounds with his assists. He also chipped in four points.
Jake Ohmer and Puoch finished with 19 points each. Chris Coffey had 16 with seven rebounds and five assists. Hugues Mbumba rounded out the double-digit scorers with 15.
The Mighty Oaks shot the ball well, too. Six of their seven players finished in double figures as Tyler Toopes led the way with 33 points. DJ Redding had 23. Jacob Sanford finished with 17.
Kase Robinson had 13, while Nathaniel Schmittler and Trevor Eppert each had 11.