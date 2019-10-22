The eight-time NCAA champion University of Kentucky Wildcats will consider next Sunday's men's basketball game at Rupp Arena an exhibition.
To the three-time and defending NAUA champion Georgetown Tigers, of course, it's the opportunity of a lifetime.
“It's going to be huge. It's going to be one of the biggest games I've ever played in,” GC senior forward Jacob Conway said. “We're extremely excited about it. We're going to step up to the test. Just going out there and being able to compete for the first time with a new team, especially against a prestigious team like Kentucky, I think it'll be good for us.”
GC vs. UK is the unofficial kickoff to another season in which both local programs will be expected to contend for national supremacy.
Once the Tigers take their shot to shock the world, they'll start the real journey with a 12-game homestand. It tips off Tuesday, Oct, 29 against Miami University-Middletown and doesn't end until after the second Mid-South Conference game versus Pikeville on Saturday, Jan. 4.
“When you win a national championship, you've got to ride that momentum,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “We had a great spring. We have a lot of good, returning guys coming back to lead our newcomers, and some good, young freshmen, also. You've got to enjoy it but keep working hard. We just look forward to get going and try to do it again.”
National title defense or not, the first-semester roster features a traditional mix for the Tigers.
Of the seven-man rotation that made history in Kansas City last March, three are back for their senior season. In addition to the 6-foot-5 Conway, GC has two All-America candidates in 6-7 forward Chris Coffey (14.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, 44 blocked shots) and 6-0 point guard Eljay Cowherd (13.3 points, 6. 3 assists, 4.9 rebounds per game, 41 steals).
Aside from redshirts Jaquay Wales, Kyran Jones and Omari Tyler, everybody else is new, including high-profile transfers Nico Clareth — twice the leading scorer at NCAA Division I Siena — and Jahnathan Maxwell from another mid-major, Iona.
“We've got a lot of new post men,” said Coffey, whose sky-walking dunks have become essential highlight-film material during his GC career. “We're athletic. We have an inside and an outside game, so we can space the floor and run plays more differently and effectively. It should be fun to see.”
It's similar to last season's dynamic, when GC brought in Brodricks Jones, Dominique Reid, Joe Burton and Murshid Randle from the D1 and junior college levels. Randle didn't stick beyond the holidays, but the other three proved a perfect fit as the Tigers capped their charge with a 10-game winning streak, including five wins in seven days to bag the banner.
No less an authority than ESPN broadcaster emeritus Dick Vitale sang the coach and team's praises in a tweet after the Tigers won it all. Briggs, who also guided GC to its second title in 2013, said the attention is a priceless advantage.
“Any time you win the national championship, obviously you have a great recruiting tool there, especially with social media and the highlight videos, Twitter, Instagram and things like that,” Briggs said. “But Georgetown's been really good for a long time, has won national championships and been to final fours. With the tradition and obviously the recent success, too, it sure does help when you're trying to recruit some of the top-level talent around the country and around the state.”
At least one Tiger newcomer should be familiar to folks who follow Kentucky high school basketball. Jake Ohmer, who built his reputation on the big stage by guiding Scott High of Taylor Mill to the final four of the 2017 Sweet 16, has transferred to Georgetown after two seasons at Western Kentucky University.
Ohmer, like Clareth, has the potential to be a lights-out scorer from the perimeter. GC also is excited about the brawn of 6-8 Hugo Mbumba from D2 Southern Indiana and 6-7 Michael Turay out of the juco ranks at Eastern Oklahoma State.
They'll help make up for the physical presence Reid and Jones provided last winter.
'I think it's a somewhat similar identity, given the way we recruit,” Briggs said of comparisons between the two squads.“We want guys that are athletic, can score the basketball, and obviously have the toughness to defend and rebound, as well. You're not going to win games, not going to win championships unless you can defend and rebound. That's number one.”
The returnees, alone, would make GC one of the favorites to get back and repeat last year's 68-48 title-game win over Carroll (Montana). Cowherd nearly averaged a triple-double in the tournament, while Coffey's length and versatility were an impossible match-up for opponents.
“I think we have a good group of guys. Last year's team was obviously special. Troy Steward (now playing professionally in Australia), Joe Burton, Dominique Reid, as seniors, some of those guys really stepped up when it mattered,” Briggs said. “We've got good leadership this year. Those are three guys that know what it takes to win in the conference and one you get to Kansas City, if you're fortunate enough to get there. Hopefully those guys will continue to lead the younger guys and show the transfers the way as well.”
Georgetown (33-4) grabbed eight of nine first-place votes in the preseason coaches' poll. In-state rivals Pikeville, Cumberlands and Campbellsville all won 20 or more games last season, and Life (Georgia) is a perennial challenger.
“Everybody's going to come at us,” Coffey said. “Everybody in this conference is going to be good, so it's even going to be harder since we're coming off a championship.”
That heaviness of the head that wears the crown was apparent in 2014, when GC was eliminated in the national quarterfinals, and to a degree in 2017 and 2018, when the Tigers failed to get past that round after losing the '16 title game on a last-second shot in overtime.
“It's definitely different. Last time that next season was tough, because you have to get it out of your mind, for one, that it's a brand new season, then obviously get it out of the young people's mind,” Briggs said. “Last year does not matter. Last year's over with. Hopefully I think we have a mature group that will be able to do that.
“We'll do some things to honor last year's team, but once that's over with and this next season starts, it's a new deal. You're going to have a target on your back, just like we're used to having already. They've got to be ready to bring it, try to put their mark on the Georgetown tradition, and try to make this team do something special, as well.”
The reality check of 40 furious minutes against UK should help reinforce that truth. The Wildcats have routed the likes of Thomas More and Asbury in recent years. GC's most recent D1 contest was a 91-69 loss to Eastern Kentucky in 2017-18.
“It's going to be unbelievable,” Coffey said. “Being able to play against D1 guys ranked as the top players in the nation, being able to do it in front of the hometown, my people from Louisville coming to watch it, it's going to be different.”
“Just a great experience for our guys when you talk about Kentucky basketball and Rupp Arena,” Briggs, a former student manager and graduate assistant coach with the Wildcats, added. “I've been very fortunate to be a part of that program when I was younger. It's just so special, and for our guys to get that opportunity to go into Rupp and play that game and see that atmosphere, have their family from all over the country watching them on ESPN, it's just a great experience for them and something we're very thankful for.”
GC men’s basketball
ROSTER
0 Puoch Puoch, 6-8 Fr. F
1 Nico Clareth, 6-5 Sr. G
2 Jake Ohmer, 6-1 Jr. G
3 Jaquay Wales, 5-10 Fr. G
4 Eljay Cowherd, 6-0 Sr. G
5 Derrin Boyd, 6-2 Fr. G
11 Jacob Conway, 6-5 Sr. G
12 Dominique Anderson, 6-6 Jr. F
13 Chris Coffey, 6-7 Sr. F
15 Jahnathan Maxwell, 6-7 Sr. F
20 Hugues Mbumba, 6-8 Sr. F
21 Kyran Jones, 6-5 Fr. F
22 Omari Tyler, 6-0 So. G
24 Jared Grubb, 6-2 So. G
25 Michael Turay, 6-7 Jr. F
KEY LOSSES
Troy Steward
Joe Burton
Dominique Reid
Brodricks Jones
Malik Dow
Colton Elkins
Tyrik Edwards
SCHEDULE
Oct. 27 at Kentucky (exhib.), 5:00
Oct. 29 Miami-Middletown, 7:30
Nov. 1 Ohio-Chillicothe, 7:00
Nov. 2 Simmons, 2 p.m.
Nov. 9 Washington Adventist, 7:00
Nov. 12 Midway, 7:00
Nov. 15 Vanguard, 7:00
Nov. 19 Indiana Southeast, 7:00
Nov. 23 Ohio Eastern, 4:00
Nov. 25 Kentucky Christian, 7:00
Dec. 6 Cumberlands, 8:00
Dec. 13 Ohio-Chillicothe, 7:00
Jan. 4 Pikeville, 4:00
Jan. 6 at Shawnee State, 8:00
Jan. 9 at Thomas More, 8:00
Jan. 11 Oakwood, 7:00
Jan. 16 at Life, 8:00
Jan. 18 Cumberland, 4:00
Jan. 23 at Campbellsville, 8:00
Jan. 25 Lindsey Wilson, 4:00
Jan. 30 Shawnee State, 8:00
Feb. 1 at Pikeville, 4:00
Feb. 4 Oakland City, 7:00
Feb. 6 Thomas More, 8:00
Feb. 13 at Cumberlands, 8:00
Feb. 15 Carver, 2:00
Feb. 20 at Lindsey Wilson, 9:00
Feb. 22 vs. Campbellsville, 4:00
Feb. 27 at Cumberland, 9:00
Feb. 29 vs. Life, 4:00
Mar. 6-9 Mid-South tournament
Mar. 18-24 NAIA tournament
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.