Jacob Conway continues to be a thorn in the University of Pikeville’s side, and Georgetown College just keeps on trucking in Mid-South Conference men’s basketball.
Conway poured in a game-high 26 points Saturday afternoon, propelling the No. 1 Tigers past the No. 14 Bears, 76-63, in Pikeville.
Georgetown (21-0 overall, 10-0 Mid-South Conference) has won 31 consecutive games dating back to Feb. 14, 2019, including last season’s NAIA title game.
It was the fifth consecutive win for GC over Pikeville (16-7, 3-7) and their second by the baker’s dozen margin this winter. Conway scored 31 in a 73-60 home verdict last month.
Jake Ohmer added 13 points for Georgetown.
Chris Coffey, Kyran Jones and Rade Kukobat each collected nine points, with Coffey tearing down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Luke Layhew led UPike with 18 points and 10 boards.
GC recovered from a sputtering start in which it scored only six points through the first six minutes to lead 38-23 at halftime. The Tigers used an 18-2 run and another 11-4 finishing kick to take command.
Pikeville scratched to within four, 51-47, at 11:23 of the second half, but three consecutive points from Kukobat and a Conway 3-pointer swung the pendulum back to Georgetown.
Conway canned another triple at the 8:05 mark after Pikeville closed to within six. It started a personal 7-0 push that concluded with one more long-range bomb.
Jones joined the 3-point parade with two down the stretch, putting GC’s advantage in double digits to stay. Pikeville produced only seven points in the final 6:16.
GC shot 11-for-27 from 3-point range, helping the Tigers stave off the Bears’ physical approach. The Tigers also earned more than twice as many free throw attempts, 21 to 10.
Conway, Ohmer and Jones combined for 10 of those 3-pointers. Eljay Cowherd sparked the Tigers with four steals and three assists.
The Tigers held the Bears to 28.6 percent shooting in the first half and 44.3 percent overall.
Georgetown hosts Oakland City (Tuesday, non-conference) and Thomas More (Thursday) this week. Its only remaining game against a nationally ranked rival is Feb. 13 at No. 16 Cumberlands.
