Top-seeded Georgetown repeated as Mid-South Conference men's basketball champions with an 88-72 victory over No. 3 seed Thomas More (Ky.) at Bowling Green High School Arena.
Georgetown (30-2) has now won 11 MSC Tournament titles in program history.
Chris Coffey was named tournament MVP after averaging 15.3 points and 13 rebounds per game for GC in the tournament.
Coffey scored a game-high 24 points, while Eljay Cowherd totaled 21 points in the win. Nico Clareth scored 15 points while Kyran Jones and Jake Ohmer each added 11.
Ohmer got the Tigers on the board first before Thomas More (26-7) responded with a 6-0 run to lead 6-2. Georgetown then tied the game at 6 scoring the next four points. The Saints would then take another four point lead at 12-8 after going on a 6-2 run.
Georgetown answered right back, scoring 14 of the next 16 points to take a 22-14 lead with 9:16 to play in the first half. After Thomas More cut the Tigers lead to 24-18, Georgetown went on a 7-2 run increasing its lead to 31-20. The Saints the cut the lead to 31-26 after a 6-0 run with 3:43 left in the half. The Tigers ended the first half scoring 10 of the final 12 points to lead 41-28 after the first 20 minutes.
Georgetown opened the second half scoring the first four points before Thomas More scored six consecutive points to make cut the deficit to 45-34. After the Saints trimmed the Tigers lead to 50-39, Georgetown scored the next five points to take a 55-39 advantage.
Thomas More once again cut the deficit to 11 points with a 5-0 run. The Tigers then answered with a 9-3 run to push their lead to 64-47 with 9:12 left. Thomas More cut its deficit to 14 before Georgetown scored seven of the next nine to push its lead to 71-52 with 6:08 left. The two teams exchanged points the rest of the way as Georgetown came away with the 88-72 victory.
The Saints are expected to earn an at-large bid into the NAIA National Tournament based on their national ranking. Reid Jolly led the Saints with 18 points while Luke Rudy added 17.
Georgetown earns the conference's automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, March 18-24. The Tigers are a lock for a No. 1 seed as they chase their second consecutive national title and fourth overall.