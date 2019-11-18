The 26th annual Central Bank Jim Reid Classic was another installment in an aggressive first-semester schedule that gave top-ranked, reigning national champion Georgetown College a chance to stub its toe.
Instead, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas. GC stayed perfect through six games with an 88-73 win over No, 15 Vanguard (California) University in a showdown of perennial NAIA men’s basketball contenders Friday night at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Jake Ohmer and Jacob Conway continued their early-season tear from beyond the 3-point arc, nailing seven of their combined 15 attempts for the Tigers. Ohmer buried four of those and scored a game-high 22 points off the bench, while Conway charted a double-double by combining his 18 points with 10 rebounds.
Niro Clareth added 13 points and Eljay Cowherd combined 10 points with six assists for Georgetown, which trailed for only 18 seconds in the contest. Ohmer put GC ahead to stay with a 3-pointer at the 10:38 mark of the first half.
Kyran Jones continued his outstanding redshirt freshman season for the Tigers with nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
GC used a 16-4 run to take command after Vanguard tied the game at 47 early in the second half. Ohmer’s offense broke that deadlock, as well.
Ohmer later dished to Jones for a basket. Chris Coffey had two hoops during the getaway, one off an interception by Clareth as Georgetown’s defensive pressure took its toll on Vanguard (3-2).
After James Moore’s tying 3-pointer, the Lions scored only four more points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Vanguard committed 11 of its 17 turnovers after intermission.
Vanguard cut the margin to six, 57-51, on two free throws by Aziz Seck with 12:36 remaining, Coffey and Ohmer scored back-to-back buckets, and Jones delivered two from the line to double the Tigers’ lead in short order.
VU nudged no closer than nine points down the stretch.
GC’s stars scored in bunches. Conway collected 13 of his points and Cowherd chalked up all 10 of his to help Georgetown grab the early advantage. Ohmer matched that total, helped by 10 from Clareth, in the second half.
The Tigers tore down a 36-28 edge on the glass, with senior Coffey (six points, five boards) joining Jones and Conway in the effort. First-year Puoch Puoch put up seven points and blocked a pair of shots.
Conway scored seven in a 10-5 Georgetown surge from the opening tap.
Six quick fouls in the first six minutes out GC in the bonus for the remainder of the half, helping the Tigers build a substantial cushion despite an erratic night at the line. The Tigers shot 26-for-37 from the stripe, while the Lions went 18-for-20.
An uncharacteristic 20 turnovers, due in part to Vanguard’s height and quickness, kept Georgetown from getting away early.
Phillip Willis drained three free throws after he was fouled behind the bonus line, giving the Lions their brief 21-19 lead prior to Ohmer’s response.
That triggered a 10-2 push for the Tigers, including a 3-pointer from Clareth, two Cowherd free throws, and an Ohmer jumper.
Four consecutive points from Puoch pushed the lead to 44-35 with 1:54 left. Vanguard answered Conway’s 3-pointer with one from Jonah Tolmaire just inside the horn to make it a 47-44 game going into the locker room.
Isaiah Gentry paced Vanguard with 14 points and seven rebounds, highlighted by a perfect 7-for-7 showing at the line. Michael Magee added 12 points on 4-of-5 from 3-point range and three steals. Seck complemented his 11 points with five boards.
Georgetown held Vanguard to 35 percent from the floor while shooting at a 51 percent clip.
Vanguard salvaged the weekend in Saturday’s segment of the annual tribute to Reid, the legendary GC coach who won a school record 529 games from 1973 to 1996, with a 72-63 victory over Midway University.
Friday was only the second meeting between the two powerhouse programs, Georgetown evened the score somewhat after a 93-85 loss to Vanguard in the quarterfinals of the 2014 NAIA tournament.
Vanguard won its only title that year. Georgetown owns three — 1998 under Happy Osborne, and 2013 and 2019 with current coach Chris Briggs.
In addition to its exhibition loss at the University of Kentucky, GC has defeated two nationally ranked teams in a challenging start.
The Tigers will go back to being a heavy favorite at home against Indiana University-Southeast (Tuesday) and Ohio University Eastern (Saturday) this week.
Conference play opens at home against No. 16 Cumberlands on Dec. 5.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.