The offensive numbers Georgetown College men’s basketball continues to put up through the first month of its season are getting everyone’s attention.
Monday night marked the fifth time in nine games that the unbeaten Tigers have topped the century mark. GC hurdled that milestone for the third consecutive contest in a 110-83 rout of Kentucky Christian University.
It’s the number on the other side of the dash that keeps drawing a raised eyebrow of mild concern from Georgetown coach Chris Briggs, however.
Indiana Southeast, Ohio Eastern and now KCU (1-9) all scored in the 80s or higher. Some of that is a product of the Tigers’ high-octane approach. In other moments, the top-ranked defending national champions’ consistency and attention to detail have wavered.
“Our defense just has to be better. They have to maintain focus,” Briggs said. “Late in the first half we had a ton of stops right in a row. I don’t know how many it ended up being, but it felt like we were getting stop, stop, stop, stop.”
The total was nine empty possessions after Connor Maddox drained a 3-pointer to give Kentucky Christian a surprising 31-30 lead with 8:44 remaining in the first half.
KCU missed its next seven shots and turned it over three times, while GC’s Nico Clareth headlined a quick burst of 11 unanswered points that escalated into a 22-4 run.
Clareth, a senior transfer from NCAA Division I Siena who amassed 37 points in Saturday’s thrashing of Ohio Eastern, scored 22 of his new career-high 40 in the first half Monday. He nailed eight of Georgetown’s 14 3-pointers.
He is only the ninth different GC player to score 40 or more points in a single game. Kenny Davis, the 1972 U.S. Olympian, accomplished the feat four times. Will Carlton did it twice, including the school record of 51 shared with Andy Williams.
Georgetown’s depth is such that Clareth, while averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game, has started only twice. Five other Tigers followed him in double figures.
Chris Coffey, coming off Mid-South Conference player of the week honors, delivered another double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, embellished by five assists. He was 7-of-9 from the field, an offensive output dominated by dunks.
“That guy right there, I’ll take five more just like him,” Briggs said of Coffey, a 6-foot-7 senior.
Jacob Conway knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Puoch Puoch provided 14 on 6-for-9 shooting, while Jake Ohmer added 12 and Eljay Cowherd combined nine with a dozen assists.
The latter statistic has been a point of emphasis for Briggs in an effort to get his team, a mix of three senior returnees and a host of talented newcomers, to share the wealth.
“Twenty-three assists, I like that. I thought we still could’ve had 30,” Briggs said. “Sometimes we force a little too much, but it will come. As we get into conference play and better competition, they’ll figure it out.”
Noah Back, a Perry County Central product and one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in KHSAA lore, was a thorn in the Tigers’ flesh all evening.
He knocked down 11 of 18 attempts from 3-point range on his way to 38 points. Fourteen of Kentucky Christian’s 27 made field goals were launched from beyond the arc.
In last year’s match-up at Davis-Reid, decided by a similar 108-87 score, the Knights went 16-for-30 from downtown.
“That kind of frustrates me to let somebody hit 11 threes here,” Briggs said. “We’ve got a ways to go. Just have some pride, you know? But they banked in some. They threw in some.”
KCU was fearless out of the gate in a first half that featured six ties and five lead changes.
The Tigers went up 7-2 on a 3-pointer by Ohmer and two Coffey jams, but the Knights countered with a 12-1 run. Back buried a pair of 3-pointers to light the fuse.
Clareth and Conway connected from deep to bring GC out of those doldrums. Tying and go-ahead buckets by Clareth put the Tigers back in command, 20-18.
Back turned that momentum on a dime with two more threes, and another long-range salvo from Owens Crawford broke a 25-all tie.
Clareth’s next 3-pointer and a Puoch bucket put GC in front once again. Briggs had seen enough and called for the well-timed halt after Maddox’s three.
Georgetown grabbed the lead for good on another three by … guess who?
Clareth concluded 12-for-23 overall and 8-of-17 from three to go with nine rebounds, although Briggs constructively said he’d to like to see better shot selection.
GC took off to a 52-35 halftime lead behind Clareth’s 11 points in the closing flourish. The lead never sank beneath 16 points in the second half.
The Tigers, who shot 55.3 percent, will have a 10-day Thanksgiving break before the conference opener against No. 16 Cumberlands at home next Thursday, Dec. 5.
That’s about a month earlier than usual, thanks in part to the addition of Thomas More and an expanded 16-game schedule.
“We played Vanguard and Washington Adventist, and they’re pretty good,” Briggs said of the preparation so far, not including an exhibition at UK. “I’d prefer (conference games) to be in January and February, but that’s fine. I don’t like that it’s the first day of our finals.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.