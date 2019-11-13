On a Tuesday night that saw the NCAA's No. 1 men's basketball team fall in shocking fashion just down the road, NAIA's top-ranked reigning champions knew no such danger.
Georgetown College kept Midway University at arm's length for most of the first half and delivered the knockout flurry after intermission in a 95-54 rout at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
The Tigers (5-0) simply flaunted too much firepower for the Eagles (2-3), with five players scoring in double figures and two others one point shy. GC also produced two double-doubles with two players on the cusp.
Chris Coffey led the charge with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Nico Clareth chipped in 16 points, while Jacob Conway and Jake Ohmer added 13 points apiece, including three 3-pointers from Conway.
Puoch Puoch continued his impressive first semester as a true freshman with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Eljay Cowherd combined nine points with eight assists. The latter total was actually below his season average of 10, which leads the nation. Kyran Jones chalked up nine points and eight rebounds, with an additional six points and seven boards from Hugo Mbumba.
GC owned a 63-44 advantage on the glass while limiting Midway to 28.6 percent from the field.
Kwon Evans was the game's top scorer with 20 points for the Eagles. Donnie Miller added 17.
After a stern and expected challenge from Washington Adventist University on Saturday night, GC got back to its traditional non-conference habit of jumping out early.
Coffey and Jones sandwiched inside buckets around a 3-pointer from Conway to make it 7-0 out of the gate. Cowherd delivered the assist on all three hoops.
More production in the paint from Jones and Coffey made it 13-2, and the explosive start crested at 21-5 on Conway's basket with 12:45 remaining.
Midway out-scored Georgetown by a single point, 25-24, over the reminder of the half, but the Tigers still enjoyed a comfortable 45-30 lead in the locker room.
Nine consecutive Eagle points trimmed the Tiger advantage to seven before GC countered with a 14-3 surge. The first-half lead peaked at 35-17 on Puoch's basket — again, from Cowherd — with 4:36 to play.
GC has averaged 99 points per game over its first five contests, while only one opponent has topped 64. The Tigers are almost certain to see some resistance Friday night when they host No. 10 Vanguard University of Costa Mesa, California, in a battle of perennial NAIA contenders.
It is the 26th annual Central Bank Jim Reid Classic and also the second half of the Tigers' “Black Out Hunger” food drive.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.