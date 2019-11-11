Georgetown College and Washington Adventist University have a history of not backing down from any men’s basketball challenge, whenever or wherever.
The Tigers and Shock split a home-and-home series last season, playing each other twice even though they compete in different conferences.
Already this year, while some schools are barely tipping off the season, GC took the short trip down I-75 and stood toe-to-toe with the University of Kentucky, while WAU went next door in the nation’s capital and defeated NCAA Division I Howard.
So Saturday night’s back-and-forth, high-level hootenanny at Davis-Reid Alumni Gymnasium, with No. 1 Georgetown holding on for an 88-82 victory, shouldn’t have surprised anybody.
“March basketball in November, there’s nothing like it,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “Just like those big games the other night with Kentucky-Michigan State and Kansas-Duke and all the ACC playing conference games to start it.”
Georgetown (4-0) gutted out a victory after trailing by 12 points at halftime in the battle of undefeated NAIA powers.
Jake Ohmer (24 points) and Nico Clareth (20) both heated up from beyond the 3-point arc to key the comeback. The two D1 transfers hit five of their combined seven threes in the second half.
Eljay Cowherd added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and his last-minute free throw put the senior point guard at 1,000 points for his GC career. Fifty-four Tigers have hit that milestone in the three-time national champions’ exceptional history. Cowherd also delivered 10 assists, a category in which he ranks fifth all-time.
Chris Coffey contributed 13 points, while redshirt freshman Kyran Jones made it two double-doubles on the night with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
“Through adversity, they’re either going to start yelling at each other, or they’re going to come together,” Briggs said. “They came together and got it done.”
Xavier Sewell led all scorers with 27 points, including five 3-pointers, for Washington Adventist (3-1).
GC trailed until midway through the second half. Jones’ second-chance hoop and a resounding, alley-oop dunk by Coffey from Ohmer fueled a 12-2 run and cut the deficit to two.
Clareth’s back-to-back jumpers, the second one a fall-away three, gave GC a 53-52 advantage with 12:06 remaining.
“We missed a ton of free throws in the first half. Our defense was bad. We were just nonchalant, lackadaisical, and just kind of toughened up the second half playing defense,” Briggs said. “We thrive on transition, obviously, and it’s hard to get transition when you can’t get a stop.”
The Shock twice surged back in front on 3-pointers by Dwayne Garner and Jayy Davis before Ohmer’s bucket put the Tigers on top for good, 70-69, with 5:49 to play.
That launched an 18-6 getaway, including two more bombs from Ohmer, one in jaw-dropping fashion as he turned and fired in midair from beyond the baseline.
“Late in the game, Eljay was wanting to slow it down, and I said let’s keep it going, at least until we get (the lead) to double figures and make me feel better,” Briggs said. “We don’t need to slow it down too early. I see it all the time, and I hate that.”
Washington Adventist handed Georgetown one of the four losses in its 2018-19 national championship season, 82-80, in the District of Columbia.
GC returned the favor with only six healthy players in the rematch thanks to some disciplined zone defense. Briggs said he was one second-half cold snap away from dusting off that tactic before his Tigers turned up the heat.
Davis added 18 points and Elijah Maynard 11 for the Shock. GC held WAU to 32.3 percent shooting in the second half after the visitors hit at a 50 percent clip to lead 43-31 at intermission.
“They’re a great team. They’re well coached, and he’s got good players,” Briggs said. “They’re always a good test for us. It was fun. I’m glad we responded and came back.”
After hosting Midway in a border battle Tuesday night, GC will face another stern national test from No. 15 Vanguard of Costa Mesa, California, in Friday night’s Jim Reid Classic.
