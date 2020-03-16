What transpired this past week seems unreal to all of us who are fans of March tournament basketball at every level.
It may not sink in until later this week, when our corner of the world is not playing basketball, traveling to a game, or watching it from noon to midnight on TV.
However, what cannot be disputed through all of it is that the 2019-20 Georgetown College men's basketball team was one of the best in Tiger history.
On top of that, you would be challenged to find a GC recruiting class more successful than the one that brought Chris Coffey, Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway to campus in the summer of 2015.
Let’s start with from the present and work back.
This year's ninth edition under coach Chris Briggs won 22 consecutive games to start the season. Along the route, the Tigers defeated seven teams ranked or receiving votes, including No. 4 University of Pikeville (73-60) and No. 15 Vanguard (88-73).
That extended Georgetown’s winning streak, including last year’s magical title run in Kansas City, to 32 games in all.
GC was the consensus No. 1 from the start of the season through Feb. 5, covering the first five national coaches’ polls.
The Tigers topped six of the seven polls, slipping to second only once after home conference losses to Thomas More and Campbellsville, each by two points apiece.
They bounced back in the final ranking thanks to their second consecutive Mid-South Conference tournament title and third in the past five seasons. This earned the defending national champions the overall No. 1 seed in Kansas City for the second straight season.
Brackets were announced, and not 24 hours later, the tournament cancelled. At the time the Tigers were on a five-game winning streak, having just cut down the Mid-South nets after wins over Life, Shawnee State and Thomas More.
While the NAIA will not name a champion for a tournament not played, this year does count toward Georgetown’s remarkable streak of 29 consecutive years in the tournament, as well as 39 appearances overall. Both of those numbers are best among active NAIA programs.
The time is right for one, final tribute to the seniors who will leave as the greatest Tiger trio.
Coffey, Cowherd and Conway all are Kentucky natives and were true freshmen when they arrived. The Tigers went 146-25 while those three donned the orange and black. Coffey and Cowherd were 2019 NAIA All-Americans and all-tournament team members, while Coffey was tournament MVP.
Coffey added this year’s Mid-South player of the year and tourney MVP trophies to his list of accolades.
They helped Georgetown to 32 straight victories from Feb. 14, 2019 to Feb. 6, 2020. Over five seasons, GC was 91-8 at home, a 92 percent winning percentage.
The Tigers won three MSC regular season titles and three tournament titles. The team swept the past two seasons, becoming the first men's team to do that since Georgetown did it in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
In the national polls with these three, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 on 11 occasions, second 13 times, and inside the Top 5 a total of 32 times. They were 11-2 at the MSC tournament with three finals appearances and three championship titles.
At the national tournament, the Tigers are 12-3 with two finishes in the national title game.
Individually, all three easily eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for their careers.
Coffey finished with 1,579 points (19th in school history) and 1,274 rebounds (third all-time). The only other Tiger to accumulate 1,500-plus points and 1,200-plus rebounds was Dwaine Bruce, 1963-67. Bruce finished with 2,104 points and 1,246 rebounds. Coffey, who contributed to Georgetown’s national runner-up team in his true freshman campaign of 2016, also is third in all-time blocks at GC with 137.
Cowherd finished with 673 assists, a new school record, along with 1,344 points (33rd). The Bardstown product also had 173 steals, putting him eighth all-time.
Conway hit 150 3-pointers in his career finished with 1,121 points (tied for 44th). The Lincoln County native also grabbed 455 rebounds, had 98 assists and 82 steals.
All three were MSC all-conference honorees, led by Coffey’s top individual honor. Cowherd was 2019 MSC Defensive Player of the Year.
It is difficult to imagine that the back-to-back dream is over for 2020, but the high of what this team and these three accomplished will not soon be diminished.
A tip of a cap, a hearty round of applause and a sincere and deep thank you for all men's basketball achieved this year and in the five seasons Tiger Nation has had to enjoy the triple Cs. A banner year and career, indeed.