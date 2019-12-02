Behind five double-figure scorers, including sophomore Cooper Robb of Scott County, and a strong defensive performance, the Charlotte 49ers (3-3) cruised past the USC Upstate Spartans (1-7), 83-47, at home in Halton Arena on Saturday.
Malik Martin led the 49ers with a season-high 16 points, connecting on three three-point field goals and going 5ffor-5 from the free throw line.
Jahmir Young nearly recorded a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Jordan Shepherd scored 12 points while dishing out four assists. Robb came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points while grabbing six rebounds.
Drew Edwards rounded out the 49ers double-figure scorers with 11 points. Milos Supica scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
USC Upstate scored the game's first two points but that would be the only time they led the entire game as the 49ers began the game on an 11-2 run over the first three minutes. Martin scored seven points during the 49ers early run.
With 14:24 on the clock, USC Upstate cut the 49ers lead to 13-6 but that would be as close as they would get to the 49ers. Charlotte outscored USC Upstate, 28-15, the remainder of the half taking a 41-21 halftime lead.
Martin scored 14 points and Shepherd scored 10 points in the first half.
Over the first seven and half minutes of the second half, Charlotte outscored USC Upstate, 18-7, taking a 59-28 lead when Robb scored inside.
The 49ers pushed their lead to a game-high 43 points, 79-36, when Edwards connected on three from the wing with five and half minutes left on the clock.
As a freshman in 2018-19, Robb was named a National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Strength and Conditioning All-American.
He also was awarded the team’s Hayward Grubstake Award, which is given to the Charlotte player who exhibits great effort and determination.
Robb helped SCHS to 11th Region championships his junior and senior seasons.