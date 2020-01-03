Making his first start of the season for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Thursday night, sophomore Cooper Robb of Scott County took advantage with 10 points in a 51-44 home win over the University of Alabama Birmingham.
Robb’s double-digit night included a highlight-film play in which he drove from the right elbow to the rim, released a shot in midair and scored the basket while drawing the foul as he crashed belly-first to the floor.
It’s the style of play that earned Robb 21 starts as a true freshman on a thin roster for UNC Charlotte during his freshman campaign.
Robb, a 6-foot-1 guard who also starred in football and baseball at SCHS, was named to the strength and conditioning All-America team in his first year.
The 10 points were Robb’s third-highest total of the season, backing up double-digit performances against South Carolina Upstate and North Carolina Asheville in December.
Robb registered his 18th steal of the season and committed only one turnover in 30 minutes of action. He was 4-for-8 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and made the free throw to complete the aforementioned 3-point play.
Charlotte is now 7-5 on the season with the win in its Conference USA opener.
