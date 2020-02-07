For all the national chatter about Georgetown College men’s basketball title defense – “possibly the best NAIA team ever,” raved one recent assessment – getting through the Mid-South Conference scheduled unscathed is next to impossible.
GC’s 2013 title-winning team lost six games within the league. The 2016 national runners-up and 2019 champs each absorbed three defeats during the MSC grind.
A few recent escapes and some visible wear-and-tear from the grind suggested that the current Tigers were ready for such a reality check, and Mid-South newcomer Thomas More University provided it Thursday night with a 73-71 upset at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Two notable winning streaks went by the boards. GC (22-1 overall, 10-1 conference) had won 32 straight since a Feb. 14, 2019 loss at Campbellsville. The Tigers also owned 37 consecutive home victories, the last defeat coming Feb. 10, 2018 against Life.
Thomas More (18-6, 6-5) let a double-digit lead slip away in the second half before storming back with a series of disciplined, half-court sets.
The Saints then survived a furious, unsurprising rally by the Tigers, who wiped out most of an eight-point deficit in the final 1:15 and had a short-range shot to tie it after winning a held ball in the closing seconds of regulation.
Chris Coffey’s bid brushed off the front of the rim and into the hands of Thomas More, which dribbled out the remaining time to set off a wild celebration from players and visiting fans of the revived in-state rivalry.
TMU is 9-37 all-time against Georgetown. Until a January loss at home, the Saints, who moved over from NCAA Division III this season, had not faced the Tigers since 1969.
Ryan Batte led Thomas More with 20 points, including three of his four free throw tries in the final 37 seconds.
Reid Jolly, a freshman and hero of last year’s KHSAA final four team from Campbell County, added 19 points, capped by a pair from the line with 11 seconds to go.
Luke Rudy (14 points) and Garren Bertsch (11) also stood tall for Thomas More, which successfully squelched GC’s inside game for much of the night and showed a knack for hitting tough shots as the shot clock expired.
Eljay Cowherd led all scorers with 26 points for Georgetown, many of them on late drives to help the Tigers extend the game.
Jake Ohmer finished with 16 points, while Chris Coffey contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.
TMU held Jacob Conway to nine points, although the senior saved his best for last in the form of a second-chance 3-pointer from the right corner that capped a 9-2 run and cut the deficit to 70-69.
Jolly’s two free throws led to a make and a miss by Ohmer, with Batte hauling down a crucial rebound.
The Saints fought the Tigers to a 37-37 stalemate on the boards.
GC’s largest lead of the night came early – 12-6, four minutes in, after six consecutive points from Coffey and Cowherd.
Thomas More nudged in front for the first time, 18-17, on a 3-pointer by Rudy with 10:05 to go in the half.
Puoch Puoch scored to put the Tigers back on top, but the Saints countered with a 12-3 surge and led 30-24 at the break.
That margin grew to double digits on Thomas More’s first two possessions of the second half, a Jolly jumper and a Rudy three.
GC scored 11 unanswered points in a span of just over two minutes to reclaim the lead. Ohmer sparked the rally with a 3-point play.
The fourth, fifth and sixth ties of the nigh ensued before Thomas More exacted the ninth and final lead change on Jolly’s basket with 10:03 to go. That came in the middle of a damaging stretch that saw GC go nearly four minutes without a field goal.
GC’s closest margin of victory was seven points, twice against Shawnee State. The rematch was a win at home last Thursday in overtime.
The Tigers also trailed late a week earlier at Campbellsville before winning by eight.
Work won’t get any easier in the quest to avoid a rare losing streak. GC is off for a week before traveling to No. 13 Cumberlands next Thursday. The Tigers return home Feb. 15 against Carver College in non-conference action.
