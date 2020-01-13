Georgetown College men's basketball battled the Ambassadors of Oakwood University in a royal scuffle. The No. 1 Tigers (15-0) shot 33 free throws in a game that at times struggled to find a rhythm as the visitors looked to stay close in a scrappy way.
Oakwood did just that as four players finished with four fouls each and one fouled out in a 78-69 GC victory. This is only the third game the Tigers have not won by double-digits. The Ambassadors scored the first six points, but Jacob Conway hit a pair of free throws as GC responded with a 6-0 run.
Steven Dorsey gave the visitors their final lead on the ensuing possession. Oakwood fouled Conway again. The senior tied it up and Chris Coffey gave Georgetown its first lead, one it never relinquished.
The lead grew to as many as 13 in the first half and 16 in the second, but Oakwood did not go away. OU slowed the pace and made it a choppy game with 34 total fouls.
Georgetown proved it is solid from the line though, scoring 23 points at the stripe. Coffey netted five of his 10 free tries, finishing with a game-high 19 points. He also finished with a game-high 19 rebounds for his 10th double-double. The Louisville, Ky. native has 52 double-doubles in 116 games in his career.
Conway continues to be a solid scoring threat with 18 points and five rebounds. Eljay Cowherd finished with 17 points, four assists and five rebounds. Jake Ohmer finished with 16 points and two rebounds.
GC struggled from deep Saturday evening, hitting just three from behind the arc – well below its 10.4 per game average. Ohmer had two and Conway finished with one. The Tigers were a chilly 18.8 percent from deep, but also held the Ambassadors to just one made on 13 attempts for seven percent from three-point range.