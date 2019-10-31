The natural order of things in college basketball: Georgetown College's exhibition game against the University of Kentucky was light years closer than most non-conference opponents have a prayer of keeping the Tigers.
GC scored the first 14 points Tuesday night at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, led by 58 at halftime and won by 79.
And the 127-48 final verdict over Miami University-Middletown amazingly wasn't even the largest margin of victory in coach Chris Briggs' tenure. That was reserved an 80-point trouncing of Ohio University-Chillicothe two seasons ago.
Ohio-Chillicothe comes to town for GC's next mild workout on Friday.
“It was worse than I thought it would be,” Briggs said. “I don't remember the last time we had 75 (points) at halftime. We called off the press, what, eight minutes in? You don't want to embarrass somebody like that, but you still want to play hard.”
Georgetown its 2018-19 NAUA championship banner prior to tip-off at the regular season opener, still barely finding enough room behind the bleacher to tuck it between two other hoop buntings and three football national title pennants.
For the next hour, a mostly new team made it abundantly clear that another magical winter is in play.
The Tigers' three returnees did their share of damage. Jacob Conway hit two 3-pointers out of the gate, finished the first half with five and wound up 6-for-11 from deep with a team-high 24 points. Chris Coffey added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Eljay Cowherd combined 11 points and eight assists.
GC faithful also got their first look at two top-level talents. Nico Clareth, a transfer from NCAA Division I Siena, supplied 19 points and five blocked shots, while wiry true freshman Puoch Puoch punctuated his 14 points and eight rebounds with five thunderous first-half dunks, including a windmill and a reverse jam.
“Nico missed a couple of dunks and some shots he normally would have made,” Briggs said. “(Puoch), he's just not really strong yet, but we'll keep pushing him.”
After MUM (0-2) made a modest run to get within 18-9, Georgetown scored 50 of the next 56 points. Thanks largely to the dunks and open threes, GC shot a sizzling 75.6 percent (31-for-41) in the half. That number “cooled” to 63 percent at night's end.
Coming off a 25-point explosion in his debut against UK in Sunday's 80-53 loss at Rupp Arena, Jake Ohmer rounded out the Tigers' six double-digit scorers with 15 points and five assists.
Hugo Mbumba and Omari Tyler each narrowly missed that club with nine points. Even with a few second-semester reinforcements still watching in street clothes, Briggs has far more options than the seven or eight eligible players he's started with in recent Octobers and Novembers.
“We've just got to maintain that depth as we go,” the coach said. “We need to keep on improving and make sure they're doing right in the classroom and off the court, looking after each other and growing together as a team. We've got a lot of potential.”
Finding roles for everyone could be the most daunting challenge. Clareth, Ohmer, Mbumba and Pouch all came off the bench. Jaquay Wales was rewarded with a start off his strong performance against the Wildcats before rolling his ankle.
“It's hard in a game like that where we're subbing four or five at a time,” Briggs said. “That will come. We're not going to be able to do that a lot as the year goes on.”
Braxton Lawwill led the ThunderHawks with 10 points. MUM, which trailed 75-17 at the break, committed 31 turnovers.
Georgetown's longest drought of the game, somewhat amusingly, was when the Tigers were stuck on 99. The Tigers finally hurdled the century mark on Michael Turay's short jumper with 7:58 left.
Briggs was pleased with the Tigers' total of 25 assists after fashioning only four against UK.
“I told them you should have about 30 tonight after as few as we had the other day,” he said. “We just worked on some things that we can improve on, so it was good.”’
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.