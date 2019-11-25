Wise coaches sometimes take advantage of the chance to irk their team in a timely manner, then watch the players take out that annoyance on an opponent that's merely in the way at the wrong time.
That phenomenon might have been at least partially responsible for Georgetown College's school-record explosion Saturday in a 154-87 rout of Ohio University Eastern at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
GC combined two of the top seven most prolific halves in program history into the highest total the three-time national champion Tigers have ever put on the scoreboard, shattering the mark of 150 at Ohio-Zanesville's expense in the 1999-2000 season.
“I just want them to do the little things defensively and move the basketball, and I thought they did pretty well after a little bit of a slow start,” Georgetown coach Chris Briggs said.
Start was the operative word for the Tigers (8-0), and few teams in the nation endured an earlier one for a weekend game day.
The non-traditional preparation started Friday, when Briggs had to leave practice early due to a prior commitment and wasn't pleased with the Tigers' lackadaisical approach.
Briggs assigned them a drill with an either/or stipulation. Complete it successfully, and Saturday would have a normal itinerary. Falling short meant the team would report to the gym for a 7 a.m. practice before the 4 p.m. tip-off.
“He gave us five chances to do it. He put the assistant coach (Barrett Meyer) in charge and told him we had one more try, and we blew that, too, so 7 a.m.,” senior forward Chris Coffey said. “Probably we woke up mad, so we took it out on them a little bit.”
Coffey, who has developed into GC's Mr. Double-Double over his exceptional career, remarkably produced one in each half against the Panthers (2-1). He finished with career highs of 33 points and 24 rebounds to go with seven blocked shots and seven steals.
And he wasn't even the top scorer for Georgetown. That honor went to Nico Clareth, who was equally adept at slashing through and shooting over Ohio Eastern to the tune of 35 points, 23 in the second half.
GC had eight players in uniform, and seven scored in double digits. Jacob Conway added 27 points, sinking four 3-pointers to complement Clareth's five.
“We hadn't had the best practices the past couple of days,” Briggs said of the early wake-up call. “They probably had in their head if we play well and play defense, maybe Coach won't do that again, but I told 'em in the huddle I guess now we'll have to practice at 7 a.m. every game day.”
Puoch Puoch produced 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Eljay Cowherd made his own push for a triple-double before settling for 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Jake Ohmer (15 points) and Kyran Jones (11 points, 12 rebounds) fought through ankle and foot injuries for Georgetown, which hopes to get healthy with the extended break after Monday's home game against Kentucky Christian University.
GC also has second-semester reinforcements waiting in the wings, not that the fall warm-up (100 or more points in four of the eight wins) has been lacking in any way.
“IU Southeast is a good team,” Briggs said. “Vanguard, I loved playing that game, and Washington Adventist. You don't want them all to be like that, or we'll really be beat up.”
This one wasn't taxing on any level after Ohio Eastern kept pace through the first five minutes.
Coffey's cacophony of dunks inspired a similar barrage from his teammates, spurring the Tigers to 63-for-106 shooting (59.4 percent) on the day.
Ohio Eastern's lone lead was 3-2 on a long-range bomb by Jay Farrow, a high-volume gunner who wound up with a game-high 37 points on 12-for-34 shooting.
Conway connected twice from 3-point range to give GC a quick cushion. The Panthers stayed within two, 17-15, at the 15:33 mark on a trifecta by Gherros Kimbrew.
Ohmer's drive and 3-point play sparked the Tigers to the next nine points, and the day turned into a black-and-orange highlight film from there.
By halftime, Coffey had 19 points and 14 rebounds.
“What can you say? I started to take him out in the first half, but he was having fun out there,” Briggs said. “Then it's late and he's got numbers. Somebody said he was maybe seven or eight rebounds away from the school record. But he's not going to get that in three minutes, so there was no way I was leaving him in there at that point.”
Georgetown led 78-42 at halftime, only four beneath the all-time record for 20 minutes and the second time this season the Tigers have served up 75 or more.
Oops, make that three times: They out-scored the Panthers, 76-45, after the break.
“They scored too many points, but that guy (Farrow) got hot, and there were a ton of possessions,” Briggs said.
Briggs' other bone of contention was the relatively low number of 22 assists, although there was a logical explanation.
“We should've had 32 or 42, but I guess a lot of them were run-outs,” he acknowledged.
Coffey's 15-for-20 performance for Georgetown was a product of those uncontested shots that were too good to pass up.
He said the team's chemistry is making giant leaps this fall. It's easy to forget with the fast start that Coffey, Conway and Cowherd were the only three components of GC's NAIA championship rotation this past March.
“First semester it's been OK. (The exhibition game) at UK, that was a good opener. That gave us a wake-up call, even though they're not in our conference or anything,” Coffey said.
“I think we're going to be good. Everybody's fitting in, You can talk to each other on and off the court.”
Omari Tyler joined the parade with a 3-pointer in the second half. Clareth, a transfer from NCAA Division I Siena, was the star with his inside/outside eruption in that equally one-sided segment.
“He was efficient. He missed a few threes, but he looked really good driving to the bucket,” Briggs said.
Austin Coleman added 20 points and Zach Jones 11 for the Panthers, who committed 18 turnovers, needed 45 3-point tries to make 15, and shot 35.2 percent overall.
The KCU contest, rematch of a 108-87 GC win last year, precedes a 10-day layoff before the Mid-South Conference opener at home against No. 16 University of the Cumberlands on Dec. 5.
“Jake tweaked an ankle, Kyran's hurt. Jaquay (Wales) is out,” Briggs said. “We play Monday, and then we've got plenty of time to heal up.”
And sleep in, his players hope.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.