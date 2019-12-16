Tigers roll into 2020
Jake Ohmer and top-ranked Georgetown College finished the fall semester undefeated with a win over Ohio-Chillicothe.

Six of the nine Georgetown College men's basketball players in Friday's fall semester wrap up put a bow on the game with double figures. The No. 1 Tigers (11-0) head to the holidays with another perfect mark, capping the first set of games with a 113-57 win over Ohio University Chillicothe.

This is the third time in coach Chris Briggs' era the Tigers head to the semester break undefeated. GC returns to action with a top five showdown against Mid-South Conference foe University of Pikeville. It will be a Saturday, Jan. 4 doubleheader with the women. First tip is set for 2 pm with the men scheduled for a 4 pm start on First Responders Day at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.

Friday, GC raced out with 19 of the first 28 points. The Hilltoppers hit a three on the next trip to be down 19-12, the final time the game was a single-digit lead for the home team.

Jake Ohmer hit a three for the 19-9 edge, responded with another three to put Georgetown back ahead by 10-plus. After assisting Jacob Conway on a jumper, the junior connected on his fifth three of the half – third in a minute-plus of action. His pure stroke continued as he canned a few jumpers to score 15 of his game-high 24 points in two minutes 11 seconds. He hit another three late in the half to finish with six deep makes in the first 20 minutes.

Chris Coffey had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Kyran Jones chipped in a double-double as well with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He went 3-of-4 from three-point range as Georgetown hit 18 threes in the game, tied for third in long distance makes in a single game under Briggs.

GC made 21 on Nov. 24 during the 2016-17 season against Miami University – Hamilton. On Nov. 28, 2015 against the Hilltoppers, the Tigers connected on 20 threes. This past March, in the MSC tournament finals, Troy Steward got hot early and helped GC to 18 threes in a dominate win over Life University.

Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway each had 15 points, both making three three-pointers. Cowherd added even assists. Hugues Mbumba had 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers. Jaquay Wales had just one point, but set up a lot of scorers with a career-high 10 assists.

Omari Tyler connected on two threes to finish with six points and Puoch Puoch chipped in with five as every Tiger scored Friday evening.

