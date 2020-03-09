BOWLING GREEN — After watching a 10-point lead slip away in the closing stages, top-seeded Georgetown edged Shawnee State (Ohio), 59-58, Sunday in the Mid-South Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Bowling Green High School.
Jake Ohmer hit the go-ahead three with 1:15 to play and finished with a game-high 28 points. Eljay Cowherd was the other Tiger in double figures with 17 points. Chris Coffey recorded a game-high 16 rebounds.
GC (29-2) overcame 27.8 percent shooting to win a defensive struggle over Shawnee State (21-11) for the third time this season.
“I’m just glad we toughed it out,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “It obviously wasn’t a pretty basketball game by any means. You’re not going to win hardly any games ever shooting in the 20s, but somehow we found a way.”
Shawnee State enjoyed a pair of 12-2 runs in the first half before GC scored the final 10 points to get within 33-32 at the break.
The Tigers took off after the break and led 51-41 on a 3-point play by Cowherd with 9:43 left. GC then endured a five-minute drought and lost the lead. Ohmer retrieved it by sinking a pair of free throws.
“Jake hit a 3-pointer, some big baskets,” Briggs saud. “I felt like we could have played better, but they had a great defensive game plan.”
GC used a big second half to dismiss Life (Georgia), 77-51, in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
The defending conference and national champion Tigers made their 19th MSC title game appearance Monday night against Thomas More.
That game was not complete at press time. The in-state rivals split their regular season series.
Women finish 14-16
Georgetown women’s basketball trailed second-seeded Lindsey Wilson by only one point at the half Friday, but the Tigers’ season ended with a 96-70 loss in the MSC quarterfinals.
Hailey Ison scored 17 points to lead the Tigers (14-16). Kennedy Flynn hit three 3-pointers in a late first-half rally and finished with 15 points. She closed her career with 1,092 points.
Lauren Boblitt finished her freshman season on a strong note with 11 points and six rebounds. Madison Darnell hauled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Alexis Stapleton came off the bench with nine points.