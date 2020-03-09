Big Game Jake
Buy Now

Jake Ohmer scored 28 points to fuel a struggling Georgetown offense in Sunday night's 59-58 victory over Shawnee State at the Mid-South Conference semifinals.

 Kal Oakes

BOWLING GREEN — After watching a 10-point lead slip away in the closing stages, top-seeded Georgetown edged Shawnee State (Ohio), 59-58, Sunday in the Mid-South Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Bowling Green High School.

Jake Ohmer hit the go-ahead three with 1:15 to play and finished with a game-high 28 points. Eljay Cowherd was the other Tiger in double figures with 17 points. Chris Coffey recorded a game-high 16                rebounds.

GC (29-2) overcame 27.8 percent shooting to win a defensive struggle over Shawnee State (21-11) for the third time this season.

“I’m just glad we toughed it out,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “It obviously wasn’t a pretty basketball game by any means. You’re not going to win hardly any games ever shooting in the 20s, but somehow we found a way.”

Shawnee State enjoyed a pair of 12-2 runs in the first half before GC scored the final 10 points to get within 33-32 at the break.

The Tigers took off after the break and led 51-41 on a 3-point play by Cowherd with 9:43 left. GC then endured a five-minute drought and lost the lead. Ohmer retrieved it by sinking a pair of free throws.

“Jake hit a 3-pointer, some big baskets,” Briggs saud. “I felt like we could have played better, but they had a great defensive game plan.”

GC used a big second half to dismiss Life (Georgia), 77-51, in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

The defending conference and national champion Tigers made their 19th MSC title game appearance Monday night against Thomas More. 

That game was not complete at press time. The in-state rivals split their regular season series. 

Women finish 14-16

Georgetown women’s basketball trailed second-seeded Lindsey Wilson by only one point at the half Friday, but the Tigers’ season ended with a 96-70 loss in the MSC quarterfinals.

Hailey Ison scored 17 points to lead the Tigers (14-16). Kennedy Flynn hit three 3-pointers in a late first-half rally and finished with 15 points. She closed her career with 1,092 points.

Lauren Boblitt finished her freshman season on a strong note with 11 points and six rebounds. Madison Darnell hauled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Alexis Stapleton came off the bench with nine points. 

Tags

Recommended for you