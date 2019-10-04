County teams will be represented in both halves of the Bluegrass Conference middle school football championship doubleheader next week.
Georgetown Middle School’s seventh-grade squad earned that right with a stunning, 12-6 triumph over top-seeded and previously undefeated rival Scott County Middle on Tuesday at Birds Nest Stadium.
Mulatu Davis scored first for the Buffaloes, setting the stage for the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game by Jacob Johnson.
Royal Spring Middle School joined the party by winning its eighth-grade semifinal with a 14-8 verdict Thursday night over Elkhorn Middle.
The wins set up a doubleheader at RSMS on Thursday night. GMS takes on Woodford County at 6 p.m., followed by Royal Spring against Harrison County at 7:30 p.m.