Buffaloes clip Cardinals

Georgetown Middle School seventh-grade football shocked Scott County Middle School, 12-6, in the conference semifinals Tuesday night.

County teams will be represented in both halves of the Bluegrass Conference middle school football championship doubleheader next week.

Georgetown Middle School’s seventh-grade squad earned that right with a stunning, 12-6 triumph over top-seeded and previously undefeated rival Scott County Middle on Tuesday at Birds Nest Stadium.

Mulatu Davis scored first for the Buffaloes, setting the stage for the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game by Jacob Johnson.

Royal Spring Middle School joined the party by winning its eighth-grade semifinal with a 14-8 verdict Thursday night over Elkhorn Middle.

The wins set up a doubleheader at RSMS on Thursday night. GMS takes on Woodford County at 6 p.m., followed by Royal Spring against Harrison County at 7:30 p.m.

